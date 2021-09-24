These filthy attacks of incredible violence that the host received …

There has been a change over the summer. Since Monday, August 9, Laurence Boccolini has replaced Nagui at the head of Everyone wants to take his place, the essential game of midis in France 2. A heavy task for the host, because of the popularity of his predecessor and especially the scores he achieved. On average, last season, the program attracted 1.7 million viewers (17.2% of the public) every noon.

This year, the figures are not of the same ilk and violent criticism fell on the former presenter of the Maillon Weak. Invited to the microphone of Sud Radio, returned to her ordeal. “It’s violent, she began. My friend Bruno Guillon, who replaced Tex on Les Z’amours, always tells me: ‘when I take blows and crap in the face, it’s you sucks, etc’. Me, I have the right to that but also to all the insults on the physical, my personal life, on everything! It’s amazing how they try to reach me. We say to ourselves: if you don’t like me as a host, I can understand, but why attack me on everything else? That was difficult the first month “.

Besides, she makes sure not to read all the reviews. “They can say everything about you, your family, your head, your butt”, she explained. “There were some who sent me screenshots of my butt on TV saying, ‘Do we have to see this with the license fee?’ Because my pants were creasing in the back. Even if it touches me, it’s been a long time since I feel defined by hatred of others. I don’t know them. The most astonishing is that a lot of messages came from women “.

A daily life far from easy!





What are the reasons for Nagui’s departure?

In an interview with Parisian, Melanie Page’s husband spoke of a “desire for change” after 15 years in the animation of the game. “It’s been almost three years since I mentioned the need to refresh the game, if only to renew myself. I felt a lag between the show and me, he said about this decision “well thought out”. “This game designed to last half an hour has gone to 45 minutes without changing the concept or the number of questions. It implies that everything depends on my mood, my form, my sense of repartee. ‘appetite, la grinta. It’s like working for bosses you don’t like. I prefer to quit before I am arrested. “

The One Who Animates Soundtrack on France Inter, still takes care of Don’t forget the lyrics but also of The Artist, a tele-hook, singled out for its bad audiences and which has suffered many criticisms …

