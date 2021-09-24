They try to infiltrate a confined city with the chest full of KFC chicken

Auckland City Police (New Zealand) arrested two men near the city border. The suspects were carrying three buckets of chicken, up to ten jars of coleslaw and a large quantity of fries from KFC.

The New Zealand city is currently under strict lockdown banning take-out and the opening of restaurants, says The Guardian. “The officers spotted a suspicious vehicle traveling on a gravel road,” said a police spokesperson.

Men caught smuggling KFC into lockdown-hit Auckland https://t.co/L3wgwPwvEc – BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 21, 2021

In lack of fast food

“Upon seeing the police car, the vehicle turned around and accelerated trying to escape the police,” he added. The search of the vehicle in question revealed all the food piled up in the trunk, as well as the tidy sum of $ 100,000, specifies Slate.





The two individuals were arrested. They face up to six months in prison or a fine of $ 4,000 for violating health restrictions. In mid-September, another man was charged with crossing the city border in search of McDonald’s. He had filmed live on social networks to testify to the difficulty of finding a fast food restaurant.