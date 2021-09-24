Thomas Sotto bites Valérie Pécresse, who does not recognize a song by Gims (VIDEO)

Guest ofElysee 2022, the new political program of Léa Salamé and Thomas Sotto, Valérie Pécresse experienced a little moment of embarrassment when she did not recognize the music of Gims, which is one of her supporters for the presidential election.
If the electoral campaign for the presidential election of 2022 has not officially started, and will not begin for many months, the race for the Elysee is indeed launched. Aspiring candidates are thus starting to gradually emerge from the woods. On the right, Xavier Bertrand has already announced that he will introduce himself. On the left, while she had said she had no national ambitions, it was Anne Hidalgo who expressed her willingness to go there. The potential candidacy of Eric Zemmour has also been sparking a lot of ink for several days, and cost him his place on the small screen.
Embarrassment on the plateau d‘Elysee 2022
These declared candidates or in ambush could find on their way Valérie Pécresse, who is seeking the nomination for the presidential election of 2022 during the next primaries of the right. The president of the Ile-de-France region was also the first guest ofElysee 2022, Léa Salamé and Thomas Sotto’s new political program. Corn this passage on France 2 was disturbed by a small false note. Before launching his debate with Gérald Darmanin, the two hosts of the program evoke with their guest his famous supporters. First there is Alain Delon, who said he had “a lot of friendship for her” and that she is “the only woman” he “would like to the presidency”. Thomas Sotto then launches a song by the other personality who supports Valérie Pécresse. Except that the politician does not recognize at all who it is and finds himself in embarrassment.
“Don’t you know your supporters?”
Seeing Valérie Pécresse dry up, Thomas Sotto asks her if she recognized the voice of the personality in question. And the politician nodded, to show that it was. Except that she is unable to name the interpreter of the piece broadcast. Valérie Pécresse did not recognize Gims, even though the rapper is one of his supporters. “Well, you don’t know your supporters? Gims! It’s Gims anyway, Do you love me? ”Thomas Sotto then hits him. “Is that Gims? I didn’t recognize that one” replied the president of the Ile-de-France region, talking about the song in question. “I don’t know the whole repertoire of Gims” she then asserts, adding “But with Gims, what we’re doing is trying to bring out talent in the estates and get things done with young people”. Faced with this embarrassing little moment, the politician once again justified herself at the end of the program: “I don’t know everything … Me, I like Bella, I like Bella ciao. I know Saped like never before but I don’t know all the hits “.