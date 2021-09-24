Throwing birthday gifts in Fortnite, season 8 challenge – Breakflip

New challenges are available in Fortnite, on the occasion of the game’s 4 years! One of them asks to throw birthday presents, we explain how to do it.

4 years of Fortnite are approaching, and it will be possible to celebrate them in the game from September 24 to 28, 2021. For the occasion, new objects will be added to the game, such as birthday cakes or even the gifts. But that’s not all, since like every year, it will also be possible to complete challenges to obtain free rewards!

One of the challenges of this year calls for ” throwing birthday gifts “. We explain where to find them and how to launch these birthday gifts in Fortnite to validate the quest.

How to throw birthday gifts in Fortnite?

To launch birthday gifts in Fortnite, you will have to start with find some ! These gifts are items that can be found throughout the game, like the usual items: in the chests, or on the ground. There is no no precise location, but it shouldn’t be too hard to find!





Once in possession of a birthday present in your inventory, you will only have to launch it to use it, and validate the quest. By throwing this gift, it will then land where you threw it, and you can enter it because it will be a very large size. You will then find an item there, which can be very rare.

Apart from the challenges, throwing these birthday gifts can therefore provide a certain advantage during a game.

