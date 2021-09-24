to limit price increases, the CLCV association requests a reduction in VAT

At present, the rate of this tax is 5.5% on the subscription and 20% on the proportional part.

While electricity prices are soaring on the wholesale market, driven by gas prices and CO2 emission quotas, and raise fears of a sharp increase for the consumer next year, when the Regulation Commission of the energy will have to propose a new evolution of regulated tariffs, the association for the defense of consumers and users CLCV is calling for a reduction in VAT.

“In the short term, we must seize the proposal of the European Union and lower VAT“, advocates the association in a press release published Friday, September 24. The current rate is 5.5% on the subscription and 20% on the proportional share.” On the sidelines of the ‘yellow vests’ crisis in 2018, the CLCV had already made this proposal to the Prime Minister and the Minister of the Economy. We reiterate it forcefully for the month of January 2022 “, insists the Consumption, Housing, Living Environment association.





“Long-term, the public must be consulted to consider a return to the regulated monopoly“, continues the CLCV. At the beginning of the year, it had already advocated a return to the monopoly because of the” failure “of the opening of the electricity market to competition, which does not translate into reductions. of tariffs.

Finally, taking the opposite view of the UFC-Que Choisir in particular, she supports the government in its refusal not to increase the ceiling on the volume of EDF nuclear electricity sold cheaply to alternative operators.

An increase in this ceiling would be offset in the medium term “by an undoubtedly irreversible and unjustified increase in the price of nuclear power” and “it would then be a fooled market for the consumer”, according to the CLCV. “In the long term, granting more nuclear power to competition is to further strengthen this virtual and artificial economy which does not create tangible value (but which harasses consumers door to door or on the phone)”, insists -she.

The government refused on Wednesday to raise the ceiling of the mechanism called Arenh (for “regulated access to historic nuclear electricity”). “A unilateral decision would present legal risks which are too important in the short term and which would render this decision ineffective”, argued in the Senate the Secretary of State for Biodiversity Bérangère Abba. “We are studying additional solutions to limit, while remaining within the legal framework, this increase in electricity prices,” she said.