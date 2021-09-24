Tom Felton, Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter, evacuated to golf tournament

HARRY POTTER – Actor Tom Fleton, aka Draco Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” series, was evacuated this Thursday, September 23 from the Whistling Straits golf course during a gala tournament on the eve of the Ryder Cup in the United States. United.

The organizers of the tournament, stage of the PGA tour, announced that the British actor had been taken to hospital without giving more details on his state of health or on the causes of the incident.





“In today’s Ryder Cup Celebrity Game, actor and musician Tom Fleton suffered a medical incident on the course while competing for Europe,” the US PGA said in a statement.

“He was taken to the local hospital for treatment. No other clarification can be made ”.

Tom Felton, who turned 34 on Wednesday, was conscious when he was evacuated on a cart.

He teamed up with Finnish NHL hockey player Teemu Selanne against two US Olympic champions, former hockey player Mike Eurzione and former ice skater Dan Jansen in one of the three eleven-hole games that make up the Celebrity Tournament.

Tom Felton rose to prominence as Draco Malfoy, Harry Potter’s rival in the film adaptations of the famous literary saga.

