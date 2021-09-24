Tomb Raider: developers on a big long-awaited Xbox exclusion

It’s a surprise that we did not really expect: Crystal Dynamics, illustrious studio to which we owe, among others, Tomb Raider, joined the development of a title on which rests a lot of hopes: Perfect Dark .

Alliances are sometimes good. In this case, it was the brand new studio The Initiative, owned by Microsoft and made up of video game veterans, that seemed to need a boost: the firm will therefore be supported by Crystal Dynamics for the development of Perfect Dark.

a very ambitious mysterious project

Rumors were rife about the project on which The Initiative was planking: it is therefore a reboot of Perfect Dark, the iconic franchise created by Rare in 2000 and which will make its big comeback here in the form of a huge triple AAA. For the time being, the design of this stealth action FPS is still in its early stages, not allowing a glimpse of some timid media. On the fan side, the expectation turns out to be great and all eyes are therefore on this newly created studio on which Microsoft relies heavily.





Crystal Dynamics, meanwhile, is no longer to present: founded in 1992, the American company was acquired by Eidos Interactive in 1998 before finally passing between the but of Square Enix in 2009. We owe him cult titles like Gex or Pandemonium 2 in the 90s, the Legacy of Kain in the following decade and the recent Tomb Raider. She’s also behind Marvel’s Avengers.

Perfect Dark therefore seems in expert hands and we obviously hope to be amazed when the project is ready to be shown to the public.