Top 14 – USAP: a typical team is emerging to host Toulon

The USAP staff unveiled the composition of the team hosting Toulon this Saturday, September 25, 2021 (kick off at 9:05 p.m.) for the second match of the season in the Top 14 at Aimé-Giral.

When the returns of some are effective (De la Fuente, Delguy, Wiliame, Oviedo, Bachelier) and the wounds of others healed (Lam, Jintcharadze, Kubriashvili, Fernández), the typical USAP team will be formed. In the meantime, to welcome Toulon, it would get very close to it.

On the occasion of this 4e Day of Top 14, on the first row, the trio Tetrashvili-Velarte-Joly is aligned from the start as is for the second time. So far, the left pillar has entered each time, when these two accomplices, them, played during the first two days.

In the second row, would Tristan Labouteley become essential in number 4? Except in Lyon where the workforce has turned, he occupies this position each time. The same goes for Piula Fa’asalele in 6. In 5, Shahn Eru is like last week. In the first two matches, it was Tevita Cavubati who started straight away. In 7 and 8, respectively after Damien Chouly twice and Alan Brazo, it is Matthieu Ugena, and after Genesis Mamea Lemalu twice and Karl Chateau, place for Damien Chouly.

The Deghmache-Tedder hinge is associated with the kickoff for the second time. On the wing, in 11, more Jean-Bernard Pujol in sight after three consecutive starts, but Alivereti Duguivalu, who sometimes sails in the center. On the other wing, in 14, George Tilsley is mobilized to attack the match for the third time.





Finally, at the back, Melvyn Jaminet who faces his training club, holds. This is the second time this season.

The composition of the USAP: 15. Melvyn Jaminet, 14. George Tilsley, 13. Mathieu Acebes (c), 12. Afusipa Taumoepeau, 11. Alivereti Duguivalu, 10. Tristan Tedder (o), 9. Sadek Deghmache (m) – 7. Matthieu Ugena, 8 Damien Chouly, 6. Piula Fa’asalele – 5. Shahn Eru, 4. Tristan Labouteley – 3. Arthur Joly, 2. Lucas Velarte, 1. Giorgi Tetrashvili.

Replacements: 16. Mike Tadjer, 17. Sacha Lotrian, 18. Tevita Cavubati, 19. Genesis Mamea Lemalu, 20. Alan Brazo, 21. Martín Landajo, 22. Lucas Dubois, 23. Siua Halanukonuka.

The larger group: 24. Hugh Roach, 25. Conor Carey, 26. Andreï Mahu, 27. Matteo Rodor.