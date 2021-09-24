Troyes (3-1): “The results are coming,” says Emerson

At the end of the match against Troyes, Emerson Palmieri was satisfied with his first goal in his new colors.

Since his arrival at OL in the heart of August, Emerson palmieri continues to chain tenures and good performances with Olympique Lyonnais. On loan from Chelsea this season, the Italian European champion has just played a fifth straight match against Troyes.

A game against the Auboise formation also marked by the defender’s first goal under the Lyon colors: “I’m very happy to have scored this goal with the Lyon jersey especially at a time when the game was difficult for us. I come home with a light heart. I score with my wrong foot. No matter how I score, the important thing is to help the team but tonight my right foot brought me a lot of joy “, welcomed the Italo-Brazilian after the meeting at the microphone of the club channel.





Chain facing Lorient

Present at a press conference on the eve of this match against Troyes, Emerson palmieri had already pointed out the quality in the Lyon workforce but also the slight lack of confidence. Words he repeated after OL’s third league victory this season: “There are a lot of qualities in the team. Maybe he lacked a little confidence. The results are coming and there is more and more satisfaction. move on. There is a match on Saturday “.

In front of their home crowd against Lorient on Saturday, Olympique Lyonnais will have the opportunity to follow up with a second straight victory at home and confirm their current good period.