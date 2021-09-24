Trump finally got fewer votes after recount in Arizona





POOL New via Reuters After recount, Donald Trump got fewer votes than thought in the presidential election (Donald Trump on June 30, 2021 by Brandon Bell / Pool via REUTERS)

UNITED STATES – Another electoral disillusionment for Donald Trump and the Republicans. More than ten months after his loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 US presidential election, the results of the vote recount in Arizona, specifically in Maricopa County, show that the Republican candidate has not been harmed, in on the contrary, he would have actually had fewer votes than what was announced last November. The former president, who has accused the Democrats for almost a year of having “stolen the election”, seems to have been seriously mistaken according to the first versions of the report of the company Cyber ​​Ninjas that could consult the New York Timesthis Friday, September 24. A recount which will have taken months because of the delay of the company. In this report, it is stated that after a recount, we must add 99 more votes for President Biden and 261 less votes for Donald Trump in Maricopa County. The final version of the dossier must be published later today.

BREAKING: The #azaudit draft report from Cyber ​​Ninjas confirms the county’s canvass of the 2020 General Election was accurate and the candidates certified as the winners did, in fact, win. – Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) September 24, 2021

“Cyber ​​Ninjas’ report confirms that the county’s election campaign for the 2020 general election was accurate and that candidates certified as the winners did indeed win,” the county announced on Twitter.

The latter is the largest in Arizona and weighed heavily in the election balance. Under intense pressure from Donald Trump loyalists, the Republican majority in the state Senate had ordered an autopsy of the county’s presidential votes. The review was funded in large part by $ 5.7 million in donations from far-right groups and supporters of Donald Trump. “This should be the end of the story” “You don’t need to dig deep into the first draft of the Arizona Senate / Cyber ​​Ninja Audit Report to confirm what I already knew – candidates certified by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, governor, secretary of state and attorney general – actually won, ”Board of Supervisors Chairman Jack Sellers, a Republican, said in a statement. “This means that the tabulation equipment counted the ballots as it was designed to do, and the results reflect the will of the voters. This should be the end of the story. Everything else is just noise, ”he added.

Chairman @jacksellers we #azaudit draft: “This means the tabulation equipment counted the ballots as they were designed to do, and the results reflect the will of the voters. That should be the end of the story. Everything else is just noise.” Full statement below: pic.twitter.com/Rmi824fLwE – Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) September 24, 2021

According to New York Times, it was not yet possible to know whether the first versions of the report and its conclusions will be those presented officially. The media, citing an adviser on electoral law and procedures, said some officials in the Republican Senate would not be satisfied with the results. If these conclusions are maintained, the disappointment will be immense for the pro-Trump who hoped to see here the proof that the presidency was indeed stolen from them.