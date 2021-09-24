two new indictments for sexual violence against Saïd Chabane, president of Angers SCO

The president of the Angers SCO, Saïd Chabane, indicted since February 2020 for aggravated sexual violence, is now the subject of two new indictments for similar facts, we learned on Friday from the public prosecutor. Republic of Angers Eric Bouillard. The leader of the Angevin club of L1 is the subject of “two additional indictments“since Thursday,”on two new facts, which would have taken place approximately five to six years ago “, the prosecutor told AFP.

Since February 2020, the president of Angevin was already prosecuted following complaints from four young women, employees or former employees of the club. The investigations were carried out at the start of this case “so that Mr. Chabane was implicated by a young woman working at the SCO” and the investigation that was conducted “showed that other young women were victims of acts”, detailed the prosecutor.





According to the magistrate, a rogatory commission recently identified “three other people” who “described similar facts”. “For one of these people the facts are ten years old and are covered by the statute of limitations. On two others, the facts are six years old.” and bring new charges, said Mr. Bouillard. “The victims will be officially notified”, according to the prosecutor. They may, if they wish, become civil parties. Saïd Chabane chose Thursday to remain silent in front of the examining magistrate. He told the investigating magistrate “that he was going to explain himself later”, underlined Mr. Bouillard.