Two-time Paralympic champion sentenced to six months in prison for blocking a plane

James Brown, a former Paralympic athlete who was stuck on the roof of a plane in a London airport during an action by the environmental movement Extinction Rebellion, was sentenced this Friday to one year in prison, including six months closed.
On October 10, 2019, James Brown, a 56-year-old Northern Irishman who was blind from birth, managed to climb onto the roof of a British Airways plane at London City Airport.
The double gold medalist, who represented the United Kingdom in cycling and athletics (gold in 800 and 1500 m at the 1984 Olympics and bronze in the time trial in 2012), had stuck his right hand to the plane before jamming his cell phone in the door to prevent it from closing.
He wanted to do “something spectacular”
He had spent an hour on the plane that was bound for Amsterdam causing, according to the prosecution, disruption to more than 300 British Airways passengers, which cost the airline 40,000 pounds (46,700 euros). .
“The right to demonstrate does not entitle you to cause major and widespread disruption at a large airport […] just because you think it’s the right thing to do ”Judge Gregory Perrins said when announcing the sentence in Southwark Court in London. The athlete was convicted of public nuisance in July.
James Brown, who did not hire a lawyer during his trial, had claimed he had to “Do something spectacular” to draw attention to the climate crisis.