UK government is looking for emergency solutions

After supermarkets, petrol stations: the lack of truck drivers in the United Kingdom is causing supply difficulties with increasingly visible consequences

The images of closed gas pumps and motorists lining up to refuel for fear of running out of gas have provided a shocking illustration of the hardships faced by the British as a result of the pandemic and Brexit.

In some areas of England long queues outside petrol stations have developed after BP said a handful of forecourts in its 1,200-strong network are experiencing fuel shortages. The Transport Secretary has urged people to carry on as normal.

According to several British newspapers, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, faced with a worsening fearing the worst for Christmas, is considering among several options the granting of temporary visas for heavy truck drivers despite the opposition of several ministers. The press also mentions the possibility of mobilizing the army to deliver fuel.

The British group BP said it had closed about twenty stations out of 1,200, while between 50 and 100 lack at least one type of fuel. The American giant ExxonMobil, owner of Esso stations, said Thursday that a “small number” of its 200 stations in Tesco supermarkets were affected by this problem.

Shell for its part observed Friday “an increase in demand” in some stations, sometimes causing “longer queues”, according to a spokesperson, who ensures that its deliveries are adapted to ensure supply.

UK Transport Minister calls on UK motorists to 'pretend nothing has happened' to petrol stations closed due to UK petrol shortage

For Shane Kenneally, 38, the problem comes from Brexit, causing a shortage of workers “in all sectors”. “We should have thought about it, but this government has never anticipated,” plague this director of a landscaping company.

100,000 missing drivers

Faced with fears of shortages, Transport Minister Grant Shapps on Friday morning called on motorists to “act as usual” and not to carry out massive purchases under the effect of panic, which could worsen the situation. To attract more candidates, he encouraged higher wages and improved working conditions in this sector.





The pandemic has prompted many foreign truck drivers to return to their country, and Brexit has made it difficult for new drivers from the European Union to arrive due to much more complex immigration formalities than before.

The Road Haulage Association (RHA) estimates that the UK needs around 100,000 more truck drivers, a shortage that has created growing supply problems in recent weeks in supermarkets and large retailers. like Wetherspoon pubs, McDonalds or KFC fast food chains.

According to the RHA, around 20,000 European truck drivers have left the UK since Brexit.

The Minister of Transport refused to explain the situation with Brexit, which he said “actually provided part of the solution”: “Thanks to Brexit, I was able to change the law and change the way in which driving tests work, in a way that I could not have done if we were still part of the EU, ”he said.