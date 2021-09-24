UK petrol stations closed due to delivery issues

These supply problems are due in particular to the pandemic, which has prompted many truck drivers, mostly foreigners, to return to their country.

Petrol stations run by Britain’s BP and its US rival ExxonMobil have closed in the UK due to fuel shortages amid delivery problems in the country caused by the lack of truck drivers.

The hydrocarbon giant BP said Thursday, September 23 that “a small number” of its gas stations in the United Kingdom had “temporarily closed due to shortages of unleaded fuel and diesel”. In a statement, the group admits “suffering from gasoline supply problems in some UK sales sites” caused by “delivery delays due to shortages of truck drivers across the UK”. For its part, the American giant ExxonMobil, owner of Esso stations, said that a “small number” of its 200 stations in Tesco supermarkets were also affected by this problem, according to the agency PA.





These supply problems are due in part to the pandemic, which prompted many truck drivers, largely foreign, to return to their countries, while training centers for new drivers remained closed for months. At the same time, the arrival of new drivers from the European Union is complicated by Brexit, with much more complex immigration formalities.

BP says it is working to resolve these difficulties and give “priority to service stations on highways, major highways and sites with the highest demand”. To avoid panic buying at petrol stations, the UK government is trying to reassure by ensuring that there is “no shortage of fuel in the UK” and by calling on people to “buy fuel normally. “.

“We recognize the difficulties facing the (logistics) sector and have taken measures to increase the availability of truck drivers, by facilitating procedures for new drivers and by increasing the number of driver’s license tests”, details a government spokesperson.