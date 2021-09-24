UK petrol stations closed due to delivery issues

Petrol stations run by Britain’s BP and its US rival ExxonMobil have closed in the UK due to fuel shortages amid delivery problems in the country caused by the lack of truck drivers. Hydrocarbon giant BP said on Thursday that “a small number“Of its gas stations in the UK had”temporarily closed due to shortages of unleaded and diesel fuel“.

In a statement received by AFP, the group admits “experience gasoline supply issues at some UK shopping locations“, Caused by”delivery delays due to shortages of truck drivers across the UK“. For its part, the American giant ExxonMobil, owner of the Esso stations, said that “small numberOf its 200 stations in Tesco supermarkets were also affected by this problem, according to the agency PA.





These supply problems are due in particular to the pandemic, which prompted many truck drivers, largely foreign, to return to their countries, while training centers for new drivers remained closed for months. At the same time, the arrival of new drivers from the European Union is complicated by Brexit, with much more complex immigration formalities.

BP says it is working to resolve these difficulties and give the “priority for service stations on highways, major highways and sites with the highest demand“. To avoid panic shopping at gas stations, the British government is trying to reassure by ensuring that there is “no fuel shortage in the UK“And calling people to”buy fuel normally“.

“We recognize the difficulties facing the (logistics) sector and have taken steps to increase the availability of heavy truck drivers, facilitating procedures for new drivers and increasing the number of driver’s license tests.», Explains a government spokesperson.