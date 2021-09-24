Ukraine passes “anti-oligarchs” law to fight corruption

According to this law, persons identified as “oligarchs” by the National Security Council will notably be prohibited from financing political parties and participating in the privatization of large companies.

Ukraine passed a law on Thursday 23 September in the hope of curbing the influence of the oligarchs. The latter aims to “prevent national security risks associated with undue influence” from “oligarchs” in the country, one of the poorest in Europe, according to the document published on the official website of the Parliament.

The text was initiated by President Volodymyr Zelensky, who this year announced a campaign against these extremely wealthy businessmen, accused of shamelessly exploiting the economy of this former Soviet republic and of buying the voices of the media and of the political class. “Ukraine is open to big business but not to the influence of the oligarchs on officials, politicians and the media”, he said on Twitter after the vote.





According to the Minister of Justice, the text mainly concerns the handful of Ukrainians whose fortune is estimated at more than a billion dollars. Among them are the richest man in the country Renat Akhmetov, the sulphurous Igor Kolomoïsky and the ex-president Petro Poroshenko (2014-2019), opponent of the current power.