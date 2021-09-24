Vex Mid Guide S11: Build, runes and stuff on LoL – Breakflip

How to play Vex at Mid? Find our guide to find out which items to buy, which runes to adopt and which spells to favor!

Vex just came out on League of Legends. Here is our guide to playing it the best in Mid.

The runes of Vex Mid on LoL

Vex Mid Summoner Spells

Flash jump: This summoner spell is mandatory on the vast majority of champions, both offensively and defensively. Teleportation : Mobility on the map is very useful to better control your lane at the start of the game, or to impact that of others in the middle and end of the game. Conflagration : Ideal for an aggressive start to the game thanks to the extra damage and to prevent the regeneration of life of your opponents.

Vex Mid Starter Items

Doran’s Ring : Mana regeneration and bonus damage on AA can help you last-hit.

The build of Vex Mid

Mythical object

Luden Storm: The additional area damage as well as the flat magic penetration are very interesting in the beginning and middle of the game, in order to add a little burst to your spell rotation.

Build Standard

Luden Storm Distant concentration Zhonya hourglass

The Distant concentration Allows Vex to deal more damage when poke and tap. the Zhonya hourglass is an essential survival item for Vex in teamfight.





Other endgame options

Cosmic will Staff of the Void Rabadon’s Headdress Morellonomicon

The Cosmic will effectively reduces Vex CDs while providing mobility and a larger HP pool. the Staff of the Void is a must-have at the end of the game to counter magic resist items. Obviously the Rabadon’s Headdress is a must-have for all late-game mages. the Morellonomicon is interesting against compositions with care.

Choice of Boots

Sorcerer’s Shoes: Magic Penetration is great for increasing your damage in the early to mid-game.

Spells of Vex Mid

The spells to be maxed are in order: A> E> Z

You usually want to start at A, then dot in the E at level 2, and in the Z at level 3.

How to Play Vex Mid?

With his kit of spells Vex can easily take control of the push in the lane phase, which allows him to keep his opponent under pressure, but also guarantees him priority in mid. To hard push your lane use Impending Darkness (E) in order to mark the minions then run Losing Mistral (A) for proc brands.

Vex is a really fragile champion with no mobility, which is why it will be essential to gain the upper hand over your counterpart by taking control of the push and putting pressure with poke. Ideally, use your spells for the purpose of pushing while hitting your direct opponent.

One of Vex’s greatest strengths is his ability to roam. Coupled with its liabilities, Losing Mistral (A) is an effective ranged engagement spell that allows you to initiate surprising wrestling.

Although she has the profile of the ideal target of mobile assassins, Vex has a good ability to handle this kind of match-ups thanks to her passive: Woe and Despair. Despair allows him to counter the assaults of his opposite by interrupting his rushes and Poke Misfortune in order to be responsive.

A bit like a Nocturne, Vex is a champion who instantly punishes placement errors and initiates long-distance wrestling with his ultimate. But just like the Eternal Nightmare, Vex is very dependent on his R and inefficient when charging.

When Shadow Surge (R) is on CD, Vex can still be useful by using Losing Mistral (A) to poke or catch an isolated target, by hiding in the jungle or by pushing the sidelanes.

Let me go ! (Z) is the only survival tool in the Vex kit. Therefore, it is imperative to have at least one defensive item such as Zhonya’s Hourglass or Banshee’s Veil when approaching teamfights, otherwise your survival time will not exceed five seconds.

Are you looking for a Discord FR on League of Legends ? Join our community server: chat with enthusiasts and be informed of the latest articles!