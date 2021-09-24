With only two cars in the catalog and a transition to electric not really well negotiated, Smart was in trouble. To secure its future, the subsidiary of the Daimler group has joined forces with the Chinese manufacturer Geely, its largest shareholder and current owner of Volvo.















</p> <p> dailymotion Video presentation – Smart Concept # 1: Smart is back

Smart is now a 50/50 joint venture between Daimler and Geely. The first will design future models and the second will produce them. A “win-win” partnership that will allow the German giant to develop a whole range of electric vehicles and strengthen its presence in the Middle Kingdom.











From 2022, the new Smart will be manufactured in China, and no longer in France (in Hambach, Moselle) where the production of the current Fortwo will be ensured until 2024. Date on which the “Smartville” will sell its production tool to the British manufacturer Ineos who will manufacture the Grenadier there, a 5-meter thermal 4×4.

Concept # 1 is the first model of this new entity. It is a compact SUV of 4.29 m long. A segment in which Smart was not present. It is 100% electric and will allow the manufacturer to expand its offer and conquer new markets.







This new era is an opportunity to change your style. The design of this concept is very clean. No roughness appears on the body where the curves predominate. Among the distinctive signs we notice the “tactile” handles hidden in the door, the contrasting floating roof and this unique front face in the form of a mask. Y-shaped optics take their place and are connected by a light strip. Chic and modern, concept # 1 puts all the chances on its side to compete with the Mini Countryman.





















The concept receives doors with antagonistic opening. Here, the center pillar has been removed to facilitate access on board. An element that will not be found on the production model. In this interior bathed in light, we discover an original dashboard, refined and full of roundness. In its center sits a 13 ” multimedia screen equipped with artificial intelligence that learns the driver’s habits in order to offer him solutions to navigate more easily through the various menus. Here, the center console merges with the transmission tunnel which gives a floating appearance.











The electric base allowed the wheels to be pushed back into the corners to maximize the wheelbase. The concept is here fitted out for four adults but the production model will have five places. This is very promising because it offers a good space in the rear seats with a very flat floor to accommodate the feet.

The manufacturer remains discreet on the technical part of this concept. The development of the platform has been entrusted to Geely. We know for the moment that it can accommodate one, two or three electric motors and offer a maximum range of 430 km thanks to its battery pack housed in the floor. Connection to fast charging stations, remote updates and state-of-the-art driving aids are also announced. This time, Smart enters the world of electricity.







The production SUV resulting from this Concept # 1 will be unveiled in the course of the year 2022 for a start-up in early 2023.