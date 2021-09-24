Vietnamese manufacturer Vinfast’s plan to win over Europe

Paris Motor Show, Porte de Versailles, September 2018 … The crackle of flashes merges with the growing rustle of a compact crowd, gathered around a stand with an unknown name … When suddenly, the football star appears and Unes de magazines people, David Beckham. It is not certain that onlookers printed the logo on the stand on which the Briton took place. But Vinfast has succeeded: the Vietnamese automobile group has created one of the most unexpected surprises of the Paris motor show, by attracting towards it, for a moment, all the spotlight of the most popular European events of the moment.

Born in Ukraine

It must be said that the brand has just been launched. It was in 2017 that VinGroup, Vietnam’s largest conglomerate, decided to enter the automotive industry. Curiously, it is in Ukraine that the story of VinGroup begins. In 1993, Pham Nhat Vuong founded an agribusiness company in the former Soviet Republic before returning to Vietnam in the 2000s where he diversified into various sectors such as real estate, education, entertainment or personal services. . Vingroup also invests in research, artificial intelligence and sells cell phones. In 2021, Vingroup employs 45,000 people in Vietnam and weighs the equivalent of $ 16 billion in market capitalization.

For Thomas Chrétien, Marketing and Communications Director of Vinfast Europe, the group’s philosophy is “to improve the daily lives of Vietnamese with modern, attractive products that meet the highest international quality standards”. It is in this “philanthropic” spirit that Vingroup therefore decides to embark on automobile production. It took the group less than two years to get a factory out of the ground.

A factory at 4 billion euros

In 2019, the Haï Phong plant in the north of the country has a production capacity of 250,000 cars and 500,000 scooters. This huge ultra-robotic industrial complex will have cost the trifle of 3.75 billion euros. By way of comparison, the Chinese plant in Chengdu built by PSA (today Stellantis) and inaugurated in 2016 with a capacity of 300,000 cars, had cost 470 million euros …

But the Vietnamese car market is very small and is expected to remain so. In 2019, it weighed only 400,000 cars per year according to the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association. According to the France-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI), the local middle class stands at 22 million people, out of a population that is close to 100 million people. But the rate of equipment in private cars is unlikely to explode in the coming years. According to the CCI, this rate is currently 10% (it is around 85% in Europe) and should rise in the best case to 15% by the end of the decade.

Sovereignty issues

But this market is almost exclusively imported or quite simply assembled on site. The localization rate of production does not exceed 15%, again according to figures taken up by the CCI, one of the lowest in the region. This situation is expected to worsen with the entry into force of new free trade agreements which lift almost all duties on car imports from ASEAN (South Asia Free Trade Area). East) but also from the European Union (under an agreement called EVFTA). Customs duties on products imported from Europe are expected to be reduced to zero within the next seven to ten years. Thus, the automotive sector which weighs 3% of Vietnam’s GDP is almost entirely subject to imports.

It is in this context that Vingroup wants to relocate “value” on the national territory. To lower barriers to entry into the automotive market, Vinfast aims to specialize in 100% electric vehicles. It has nevertheless marketed two thermal cars in Vietnam, relying on an industrial partnership with BMW. “It’s about learning the automotive logistics and industrial chain,” replies Thomas Chrétien. The factory covers 330 hectares, 70 of which are dedicated to equipment manufacturers. Vinfast should give them even more space to increase this famous “sourcing” (or localization of the supply chain), a real lever of competitiveness in the automotive industry. The group also signed an agreement this summer with Gotion to build a gigafactory of electric batteries. Because, it is certain that Vinfast wants to be a 100% electric, premium brand and, to compensate for the narrowness of its domestic market, it must imperatively become international.





Very large SUVs

The Asian brand wants to move quickly in the operational execution of its projects. Four years after its creation, Vinfast announces the arrival in 2022 of two first models for Europe (France, Germany and the Netherlands initially) and North America. With its E35 with a wingspan of 4.72 meters, Vinfast is not directly attacking the heart of the European market, which is rather between 4.30 and 4.50 meters. The E36, it places itself squarely on a niche market with its 5.15 meters in length, but should be better received in the United States. Despite their size, these two models have a range of over 500 km (WLTP standard). The group has not yet disclosed its price list.

However, he announced that he would lift the veil in the first quarter of 2022 of the second part of its range strategy. This time, Vinfast will position itself on the compact market. There will necessarily be SUVs, but management has not indicated whether there will also be sedans, or even if Pininfarina will continue to design the rest of the range. No answers either on the total number of models that the brand will eventually count, nor on the deployment agenda, or even on the sales objectives.

A nice take at Opel

Because Vinfast is still in the process of building its teams and debauchery of talents in all groups. Thomas Chrétien and Jean-Christophe Mercier come from Nissan, other executives have gone through Tesla. But the most spectacular poaching is that of Michael Lohscheller, who left Opel this summer, after leading it for four years.

“We are a start-up in a large group”, assures Thomas Chrétien who wants to make this status a double advantage: that of decision-making agility, and the financial support of a robust and determined group. “We want to be a part of this new automotive future”, soberly declared Bich Tran, Managing Director of Vinfast Europe.

Michael Lohscheller will make his first public appearance as Vinfast boss at the Los Angeles Motor Show on November 19 for the official presentation of the E35. It will probably give more indications on its strategic roadmap.

A qualitative approach

But how to exist in the ruthless universe of the electric automobile where the American Tesla still gives the La, while the Chinese brands are deploying colossal means to impose themselves? “We keep our promises. In 2018, we announced two models, here they are. We built a factory in only 21 months. Today, we are advancing our brand on a very qualitative approach: the quality of the products whether on the choice of materials, safety or performance, the quality of service to the customer upstream with a network that we will own, and downstream in the after-sales support (…). he Vietnamese spirit of hospitality is also the DNA of Vinfast “, explains Thomas Chrétien.