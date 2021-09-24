Voice of Cards: the new game from the creator of NieR pays an exhilarating first trailer

A brand new franchise with a confusing concept, Voice of Cards can build on the fame of its Creative Director, Yoko Taro, who is none other than the person behind the NieR franchise. Here is a first trailer of his new project, frankly interesting.

After having spawned Drakengard, NieR first of the name but also the grandiose NieR Automata, we can easily admit that Yoko Taro is a personality that attracts attention. Not only because he plays well, yes, but also by the constant presence of his famous mask which arouses great curiosity: in short, when the guy announces a new project, we have to take a look at it with all the attention it deserves.





to play cards on the table, literally

As it happens, this is a new franchise called Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars, taking place in a fantasy universe dominated by “swords and witchcraft” and built of… cards. As original as it is, the concept is indeed to go through a whole scripted adventure, fighting in support, using cards coupled with a voice-over: here we are frankly intrigued, especially since the software supports Keiichi Okabe for music and Kimihiko Fujisaka for character design, both of whom have worked on the Nier saga. Moreover, the melody of the trailer (available above) should immediately recall the famous saga of Square Enix.

Voice of Cards is expected on October 28 on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. We hope it will be a pleasant surprise.