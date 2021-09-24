Volcanic eruption in the Canaries – Three cities evacuated, flights canceled, a new fault opened … The point in La Palma as the volcano entered a new eruptive phase

The Cumbre Vieja volcano, on the Spanish island of La Palma, entered a new eruptive phase this Friday, forcing firefighters to retreat and authorities to evacuate three new towns.

Local airlines, as well as the Spanish national company Iberia, have canceled their flights due to the huge cloud of gas and ash emanating from the volcano.

Firefighters have abandoned cleaning work in the town of Todoque Friday afternoon, as a new rift has opened on the side of Cumbre Vieja.

“The volcano is in a new explosive phase … The firefighters will no longer intervene today,” tweeted the Tenerife fire department, which has been deployed to help La Palma.





Tajuya, Tacande de Abajo and Tacande de Arriba evacuated

The authorities ordered the evacuation of the towns of Tajuya, Tacande de Abajo and the part of Tacande de Arriba which had not yet been evacuated.

Emergency services initially asked residents to stay at home to avoid the dense cloud of ash and lava fragments, but then decided to evacuate them due to the risk of this new explosive phase.

Since its eruption on Sunday, the Cumbre Vieja volcano has emitted thousands of tons of lava, destroyed hundreds of homes and forced the evacuation of thousands of people.

No serious injuries or deaths were reported, but around 15% of the banana production, the main economic activity of the island, could be threatened.

Local Canary Islands carrier Binter said on Friday it had canceled all its flights to La Palma due to the eruption, while Spanish airline Iberia canceled its only flight scheduled for the day, and another local airline, Canaryfly, has also suspended operations.

a cloud of ashes and of sulfur gradually reaches the France before sweeping over part of Western Europe this weekend.

Read also :

Volcanic eruption in La Palma: the sulfur and ash cloud has arrived over France and will reach Paris within 24 hours