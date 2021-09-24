Volcano eruption in the Canaries: a toxic cloud will fly over the region

the essential

The lava flow from the Cumbre Vieja volcano, which erupted on Sunday in the Canaries, was only advancing slowly on Wednesday afternoon, but the concern is on a cloud of sulfur dioxide which is heading towards the Mediterranean …

The eruption of the Cumbre Viejae volcano on one of the islands of the Spanish Canary archipelago, La Palma, last Sunday was a shock for this very touristy island. This volcano, which is still monitored – since the end of the 2010s, seismic activity has been detected under the volcano – had in fact been dormant for 50 years, the last eruption dating back to November 18, 1971.

It is to say the surprise which was that of the inhabitants of which some had only a few minutes to evacuate their houses according to the testimonies. Like the seven previous eruptions seen since the Spanish colonization of the island in the 15th century, Sunday’s erupted with tephra fallout (the solid rock fragments expelled into the air) and a lava flow.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia met rescuers and locals with Head of Government Pedro Sanchez.

According to the latest report provided by the European system of geospatial measurements Copernicus, 154 hectares of land and 320 buildings were destroyed by lava, including many homes. In total, Wednesday evening, 6,100 people had been evacuated since the start of the eruption, which has so far not been dead or injured. Among them were 400 tourists who were transferred to Tenerife, another island in the archipelago.

Eruption di Cumbre Vueja

The lava flow slows down

The damage caused by the eruption would already exceed 400 million euros according to initial estimates. Faced with this situation, the firefighters tried to deflect the lava flow of a good ten meters high entering the village of Todoque, one of those evacuated by the authorities and the last locality before the coast, located about 2 km as the crow flies. In vain. “Faced with the advancing lava […] we can’t do anything ”, conceded the president of the Canary Islands region, Ángel Víctor Torres, who hopes that the lava will stop on its own, its slowing down having accentuated to 1 meter per hour.





Lava flow threatening homes

On the archipelago, everyone hopes that the lava will not reach the Atlantic Ocean, which would cause toxic gas emissions and projections.

If on this front, optimism is possible, on the other hand the concern is growing around the toxic cloud … A concern that goes far beyond the archipelago since this cloud is now heading towards the Mediterranean, Spain and France.

Monitored from Toulouse, a toxic cloud is heading towards the Mediterranean …

According to the Canary Islands Volcanological Institute (Involcan), which estimates that the eruption of Cumbre Vieja could last “between 24 and 84 days”, between 6,000 and 11,500 tonnes of sulfur dioxide are spit out into the atmosphere every day by the volcano.

The cloud formed by the volcano’s discharges

“Aerosol plumes from the eruptions continue to travel along North Africa and Southern Europe. The latest Copernicus satellite measurements of SO2 concentrations in the atmosphere show that they will reach Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, Libya, including a large part of the Iberian Peninsula and the Mediterranean coasts ”, announced yesterday the Volcanic Ash Advisory Center (VAAC) located in Toulouse, which monitors volcanic activity in a large area of ​​the world (Africa, Europe to India).

Is this cloud dangerous? For now no. “Most of the SO2 emitted is found much higher in the atmosphere (between 1000 and 3000 m altitude), especially when one moves away from the source”, explained Mark Parrington, a scientist of scientist of the. European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF).