Wall Street ends up, driven by Fed announcements



WALL STREET ENDS ON THE RISE

by Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The New York Stock Exchange finished sharply higher Thursday, the day after announcements by the US Federal Reserve (Fed), which seems to have reassured investors with its position on ‘tapering’ and on raising prices. interest rate.

The Dow Jones index gained 1.48%, or 506.50 points, to 34,764.82 points.

The larger S & P-500 gained 53.34 points, or 1.21%, to 4,448.98 points.

The Nasdaq Composite, for its part, advanced 155.40 points (1.04%) to 15,052.24 points.

Another factor has fostered confidence in the markets: the appeasement surrounding the situation of the Chinese group Evergrande, whose potential default on its debts raised fears of upheavals for the entire global financial system.





Following a two-day monetary policy meeting, the Fed issued a statement on Wednesday in which it opened the door to an imminent reduction in its bond purchases in the markets and indicated that it was considering a first hike. rate earlier than expected, as indicators “continued to strengthen”.

These announcements were broadly anticipated by investors, who expect the US central bank to begin its ‘tapering’ in November.

Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York, described the gains in the session as “the result of a very good Fed meeting.” “To me, that means there were no surprises,” he said.

Among the major sectors of the S & P-500, Energy and Financials were the best performers. Real estate, on the other hand, declined.

On the value side, Salesforce jumped 7% after announcing during the day that it was revising upwards its revenue forecast for the whole year.

Investors ignored data indicating an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims in the United States, as an economic slowdown in the third quarter was expected.

(French version Jean Terzian)