Wallpaper Engine soon on Android to collapse under dynamic wallpapers

Available on Windows for a long time, Wallpaper Engine is about to make its way to Android. Good news for lovers of dynamic wallpapers in need of animation on their smartphone.

Do you like dynamic wallpapers on your game console or PC? You will soon be able to install it more easily on your Android devices. We learn fromAndroid Authority (via XDA Developers) that the team behind the Wallpaper Engine software goes “ shortly»Deploy an Android application that will function as a subsidiary of the one we already know on PC.





It will also be possible to get your hands on the latter for free if you already have the PC version, available for ages on Steam.

A launch this fall

According to its developer, Wallpaper Engine will debut on Android in October or November, without further details. The application will allow you to modify the basic settings of your wallpapers, but it will also come with a number of interesting features, such as the audio viewer, or the possibility of transferring wallpapers between your PC. and your smartphone.

Steam Workshop support is also topical, explainsXDA Developers, which adds that it will be possible to configure a playlist of wallpapers, but also to set a limit of FPS. Functions to save the battery more finely are also planned, as well as the import of videos and GIFs directly into the application.

Wallpaper Engine prepares for its arrival on other platforms

Equally interesting, the team behind Wallpaper Engine commented that “the work done to support Android will also benefit potential future ports to other platforms“. Understand that the application should subsequently arrive on other ecosystems that support live wallpapers. It remains to be seen whether an iOS version could materialize, for example.

The Android version of Wallpaper Engine will still be available from devices running Android 8.1 or newer. Finally, the promise is made that the application will not contain any ads and will not collect personal data either.