Washington proposes to “postpone” lawsuits against CFO

Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of the founder of the telecoms juggernaut, was arrested on December 1, 2018 at Vancouver airport.

The US government on Friday proposed in a New York court to “report” until the end of 2022, the three-year proceedings against the financial director of Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei, Meng Wanzhou, accused in particular of “bank fraud ”. If the terms of this agreement, proposed by a representative of the Department of Justice, are validated by the federal court in Brooklyn in hearing Friday, Meng Wanzhou – who appears by video remotely from Canada where she is under house arrest – will be able to return at home in China.

Read alsoHuawei sanctions threaten Beijing-Washington trade truce

Meng Wanzhou, 49, daughter of the founder of the telecoms juggernaut, was arrested on December 1, 2018 at Vancouver airport at the request of Washington, who wants to try her for bank fraud. American justice accuses the number 2 of the telecoms giant of having lied to an HSBC bank executive during a meeting in Hong Kong in 2013, about the links between the Chinese group and a subsidiary called Skycom which sold equipment to Iran, exposing the establishment to US sanctions.





Prosecutions for bank fraud

According to Wall Street Journal, Huawei’s chief financial officer would agree to recognize certain “faults“In exchange for a”postponement»Then a«abandonment»Prosecutions for bank fraud. The Chinese government has estimated since 2018 that the American administration – at the time of then President Donald Trump – was above all seeking to weaken Huawei, a cutting-edge Chinese company and world leader in 5G equipment and networks, unmatched on the American side.

In recent weeks, Meng Wanzhou’s attorneys have again argued that the United States is suing “abusiveTo their client. Canada was in a way caught in the Sino-American turmoil, recalls the Journal, which speculates that the agreement between Washington and Beijing also leads to the release of a businessman and a former diplomat. , both Canadians, detained in China: Michael Spavor sentenced to 11 years imprisonment for espionage and Michael Kovrig, in custody in China.

According to the American daily, the administration of Joe Biden would have resumed consultations on the Huawei file, in particular in light of Ms. Meng’s desire to find her family in China, after nearly three years of forced stay in Canada.