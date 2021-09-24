Watch the special edition of “Crimes et Faits divers” on NRJ12 devoted this afternoon to the affair that fascinates the USA: The mysterious disappearance of Gabby Petito and the flight of her companion – Video

A torrent of publications on social networks, televisions on the subject: the homicide of the young traveler Gabby Petito in the United States has aroused immense interest, as well as a controversy over the disproportionate attention given to the disappearances of white women. The recent announcement of the discovery of the body of the 22-year-old woman in Wyoming, and the classification Tuesday of her death as homicide, have been widely relayed, reaching beyond American borders.

With her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito had gone on an adventure in a campervan in the grandiose landscapes of the West. He had come back alone, ten days before the family of the young woman reported her disappearance.

An arrest warrant was issued Thursday by the US federal police against the 23-year-old, indicted for fraudulent use of a debit card and who remains untraceable for the time being.

The tragic story of this young blonde American is also sadly commonplace in a country where hundreds of thousands of people go missing every year. Yet it has crystallized attention.

“At first I got interested just because it was such a compelling story, I was wondering why + he came back? Why didn’t she come back? +” Says Paris Campbell, 28. Under the nickname “stopitparis”, she has published about thirty videos on the subject for her 263,000 subscribers on TikTok.





“It’s really a situation we identify with,” she told AFP. On the many pictures of their trip shared by the couple on social networks, they were all smiles, barefoot in a canyon or surveying the ocher rocks of western scenery.

According to Paris Campbell, the disconnect between this “idealized” image and the “tragedy” that has occurred has fueled interest. She says she has gained more than 100,000 subscribers since she started reporting on the case last week.

The hashtag #GabbyPetito had more than 900 million views on TikTok on Thursday. Paris Campbell devotes several hours each day to the production of her videos, and says that it is a comment posted by a cousin of the young woman on one of her publications, encouraging her to continue, that motivated her.

“I felt like I was doing the right thing.” In fact, in the midst of a deluge of sometimes whimsical videos, some users seem to have moved the investigation forward. One couple reported in a YouTube video that they saw Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie’s van in Grand Teton National Park. These YouTubers, according to US media, were overheard by police, and the victim’s body was found near the location they reported.

“Social networks are like a kidnapping alert, but more effective,” said Michael Alcazar, retired New York police inspector and professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice. “You have millions of eyes on the prowl,” which increases the chances that the case will be resolved, he says.