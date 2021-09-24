Wayne Rooney lashes out at Mel Morris, the owner of Derby County

Wayne Rooney, who helped Derby avoid relegation to League One on the final day of last season, admitted he likely wouldn’t have accepted the job had he been made aware of the club’s financial woes, which just filed for bankruptcy. “I will fight for the club. I care about the players and the staff here, and I want to do my best to help us out. It’s a challenge of course, but even though you know you can’t win the fight, you want to go out there and do whatever you can to come out on top ”, he told reporters on Thursday.