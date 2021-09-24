Wayne Rooney lashes out at Mel Morris, the owner of Derby County

Wayne Rooney, who helped Derby avoid relegation to League One on the final day of last season, admitted he likely wouldn’t have accepted the job had he been made aware of the club’s financial woes, which just filed for bankruptcy. “I will fight for the club. I care about the players and the staff here, and I want to do my best to help us out. It’s a challenge of course, but even though you know you can’t win the fight, you want to go out there and do whatever you can to come out on top ”, he told reporters on Thursday.
The former Manchester United star has revealed he found out about the club’s situation last week, simply by watching TV. He sharply criticized the owner, Mel Morris for his handling of the situation and his lack of communication. “I still haven’t spoken to him to this day, since August 9, on a personal level. Mel addressed the players and staff as a group on Tuesday, and I obviously attended that meeting. But I still haven’t had a one-on-one conversation. No phone call, no message “, he regretted.
“Mel Morris has obviously moved on. We must forget about it, move on and look to the future
“ I have made a lot of effort to get these players ready to play for this club. To be honest I found it a bit disrespectful and that’s why it’s so important that I talk to the admins, the players and the staff here to know what to expect ”, continued the young coach.
When asked about Morris’s statements to the media, Rooney did not fail to denounce the hypocrisy of his president. “In my opinion, it was not sincere and it was not done with enough honesty. This is where we are at. He has obviously moved on. We have to forget about Mel Morris, move on and look to the future. “