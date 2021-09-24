“We will put on the K-Way” for the qualifications

After the nightmare of the Italian Grand Prix, which marked the first anniversary of his only success in Formula 1, Pierre Gasly smiles again in Russia. The pilot AlphaTauri started his weekend in a great way, finishing the first free practice session in the top 6 and then securing the third fastest time in the afternoon, behind the Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas and Lewis hamilton.

Read also:

But as good as they are, the free practice positions have no bearing on the rest of a race weekend … unless the rain gets involved. So the third place won by Gasly in FP2 could turn into a starting position since the latest weather forecasts show heavy rain throughout the day on Saturday. To make matters worse, Formula 3 and Formula 2 take place jointly in Sochi, with three races each. Given this busy schedule – and already overhauled – it would be difficult to postpone qualifying until Sunday morning if the Saturday run was abandoned.





Gasly has no illusions about the chances of seeing the drivers running in FP3 and qualifying. “They predict a lot of rain tomorrow, I hope we can ride, it’s not sure yet”, he commented in front of the microphone of Canal +, before adding: “It was important to have a good time [en EL2], you never know what’s going to happen. I think that has already been the case in the past, we could not make the qualifying. We’re pretty happy with our second session. Now we’re going to get ready, we’re going to put on the K-Ways for tomorrow. I hope we will have a qualifying in the rain, because these are conditions that I appreciate “.

Gasly’s Friday was not all rosy, however, an incident in FP2 disrupted the preparation of the Frenchman and his team. At the end of the session, the pilot violently scaled the vibrators of the second turn, which broke his front wing. Able to continue to the garage, Gasly was not worried about the strength of the components of his car.

“I understeered, suddenly I hit the vibrator, I preferred to open and passing over the [vibreurs] we lost the front wing “, he explained. “It’s true that they don’t look very strong, but we’ll see what we can do, we still have plenty of other front fins, so no worries there. […] But in any case I am very happy. We made some changes after this morning, it was complicated, it was going a little better [dans l’après-midi]. Driving in the car is still complicated, I’m not exactly 100% comfortable, but we are efficient, that’s what is most important. “