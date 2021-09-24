What antibody level do I need to be protected against Covid-19?

I had Covid-19, am I immune to the disease? For how long ? And faced with which variants? With vaccination, how do you know what risks persist of contracting the virus? Immunity from Covid-19 remains one of the open questions. Some never catch it, others, doubly vaccinated, develop it. To help us see more clearly, the virology laboratory of the Toulouse University Hospital has managed to determine your level of protection based on your number of antibodies : it publishes its results in the Journal of infection.

Minimum threshold without vaccine after 3 months of contamination

To get answers, 8,758 laboratory employees – 80% of whom are women around 40 years old – took part in the study. Their antibody types (as well as their number) have been tracked since the first wave. They were divided in two: one part had already had the virus and was vaccinated in addition, the other part was simply vaccinated. They have been tested several times, before and after doses of the vaccine.





The study is categorical: having had the disease does not protect in the long term (or even in the short term) against reinfection. She points out that 3 months after having had Covid-19, the subjects went down to the lowest antibody threshold in 79.3% of cases. But what is this minimum threshold?

Only maximum for former vaccinated patients

After several months of serologies, 3 antibody levels have been established.

