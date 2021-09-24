More

    What did Donald Trump do on the day of the Capitol storm? His relatives summoned to Congress

    Four members of the ex-president’s close guard received Thursday a summons to appear before a parliamentary commission of inquiry to shed light on his actions

    The noose is tightening around Donald Trump, accused of being directly responsible for the deadly attack on the Capitol, seat of the US Congress in Washington, on January 6. What were his actions that day? Four members of his close guard received Thursday a summons to appear before a parliamentary commission of inquiry to shed light on this issue.

    This commission, which Donald Trump has in the past described as “highly biased”, is particularly interested in Mark Meadows, chief of staff to the 45th President of the United States at the time. “It would appear that you were with or near President Trump on January 6, that you had communications with the president and others on January 6 regarding the events on Capitol Hill,” details Democrat elected Bennie Thompson, who heads the work of the commission, in a letter to Mark Meadows.

    Five deaths

    One of the president’s close advisers, Dan Scavino, is suspected of having been with Donald Trump on January 5 during a discussion on how to convince members of Congress not to certify the election of Joe Biden. It was this certification session that supporters of Donald Trump had tried to disrupt, after having gathered by the thousands on the outskirts of the White House to listen to the one who was still president.


    Several hundred of them, shouting fraud during the presidential election in November, won by Joe Biden, had forced the entry of the Capitol. 5 people had died on this cold January day. Steve Bannon, former adviser to Donald Trump, who would have said the day before the assault that everything was going to “go wrong” the next day, is also summoned to appear before Congress, as is Kashyap Patel, another faithful of the former president. The commission demands that the four men provide a set of documents by October 7, and testify before Congress the following week.

    Assault on the Capitol: a spontaneous event? Questions multiply

    Assault on the Capitol: a spontaneous event? Questions multiply

    Columns of disciplined attackers, a woman shouting instructions into the megaphone, suspicious visits to the building the day before. Questions multiply on the level of preparation for the January 6 assault on the Capitol and the possibility of complicity within the institution.


    Amanda

