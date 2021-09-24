who is the father of Hadrian (Anthony Colette)?

In Tomorrow belongs to us, Hadrien questions his mother, Alma, about the true identity of his biological father. And he decides to go looking for him.
This is not the first time that Tomorrow belongs to us plays on the stories of filiation. In the past, Bart (Hector Langevin) thus discovered that he was the son of Anna, and not that of Flore. Likewise, Sofia (Emma Smet) learned that William was not her biological father, but that she was born out of her mother’s affair with Samuel, William’s best friend. Once again, the TF1 soap opera which will see Bastien return briefly and introduce a new attractive photographer character, calls into question the origins of one of his heroes. This time it is Hadrian, the character played by Anthony Colette. The young man discovered a shocking family secret: on his birth certificate is written “born of unknown father”.
Alma reveals his father’s name to Hadrian in Tomorrow belongs to us
In a new excerpt from Tomorrow belongs to us, who goes to see Chloe and Xavier forced to separate and where Raphaëlle might well want to win back her ex, Hadrien questions her mother about her father’s true identity. “If you refuse to tell me the truth about my birth, I cut the ties, you will not see me again”, he threatens. As Alma (Camille de Pazzis) suspected this ultimatum, she has planned everything and gives her son a photo from when she was a college student. She points to a man in the photo and gives him his name, Romeo Deval. She then tells Hadrian why she hasn’t told her about him before. “I knew him very little, but he was not a very reliable person. We only dated for three months. We lost sight of each other after college, we didn’t give each other any more. new.” Alma says he has no idea what happened to him and does not know where he lives.
Hadrien wants to go in search of his biological father
Seeing that Hadrian is struggling to take it, Alma insists: “Hadrian, I swear I’m telling you the truth, I don’t want to lose you, I’m telling you everything I know.” The young man thanks her and declares that he does not “All that’s left is to go looking for it.” He wants to find and meet his biological father. His mother warns him: “You don’t know who you’re going to run into, you might be disappointed.” But Hadrian reminds him: “Mom, that’s not your problem, it’s mine, okay?” Mother and son then hug each other. It is therefore undoubtedly to go in search of him that Hadrian will temporarily leave Sète, to explain in the story the absence of his interpreter Anthony Colette. Hadrien had recently chosen to go to India to accept the job offer that was offered to him, which also caused his break with Sofia.