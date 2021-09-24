WHO recommends a new treatment, fake health passes … an update on the coronavirus

New measures, new reports and highlights: an update on the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic around the world.

The situation in France

The hunt for fake health passes is increasing in France with nearly 350 procedures initiated to date, targeting some 270 caregivers suspected of fraud and 36,000 people suspected of having benefited from it, according to a report presented Thursday by Health Insurance.

The decline in Covid-19 patients continues in the hospital, confirming a clear improvement since the beginning of the month, according to statistics published Thursday by Public Health France.

The number of hospitalized patients fell to 8,237 from 8,414 the day before, with 301 admissions. They were around 11,000 at the start of September. Critical care services, which treat the most serious cases, have received 71 new patients in the past 24 hours. In total, there are 1,609 Covid-19 patients in these services, against 1,656 on Wednesday and 2,294 on September 1. The number of cases detected in 24 hours is 6,229 and the positivity rate is 1.4% (against 2.6% at the beginning of September).

France has recorded since the start of the epidemic, in early 2020, 116,371 deaths, including 89,556 in hospital, and 63 in the last 24 hours.

Since the start of the vaccination campaign in France, 50,249,948 people have received at least one injection (i.e. 74.5% of the total population) and 47,988,307 people now have a complete vaccination schedule, i.e. 71.2% of the total population, according to the Directorate General of Health.

WHO paves the way for a third treatment

The World Health Organization (WHO) officially recommended on Friday a third treatment against Covid-19, Regeneron’s synthetic antibodies, but only in certain specific cases. According to an opinion of WHO experts published in the medical journal The BMJ, this treatment is recommended on the one hand in “patients with non-severe forms of Covid who are at high risk of hospitalization”, such as people the elderly or those with weakened immune systems (for example, from cancer or after an organ transplant). On the other hand, treatment is recommended in patients with “a severe or critical form and who are seronegative, that is, who have not developed their own antibody response” despite the infection.





“For all other types of Covid-19 patients, the benefits of this antibody treatment are unlikely to be significant,” writes The BMJ in the press release accompanying this opinion. “Given the high cost and low availability of this treatment, (the international drug purchasing agency) Unitaid is negotiating with the Roche laboratory (…) to obtain lower prices and a fair distribution across all regions, especially low- and middle-income countries, ”the WHO said in a separate statement. The WHO also asks the laboratory to “transfer its technology to allow the manufacture of equivalent versions of this treatment, so that all patients who need it can have access”.

Designed by the biotechnology company Regeneron and marketed by the Roche laboratory under the name Ronapreve, this treatment combines two antibodies (called “monoclonal”) manufactured in the laboratory, casirivimab and imdevimab. When injected intravenously, they are supposed to support the immune system to neutralize the coronavirus.

The former President of the United States, Donald Trump, had received this treatment when he caught the Covid in September / October 2020. In recent months, NGOs have denounced the high price of Ronapreve, which they estimated at around 2,000 dollars. (1,700 euros) per dose. This is only the third treatment for Covid-19 recommended by the WHO. After initial recommendations in September 2020, updated since, it recommends the systematic administration of corticosteroids to severely affected patients. In addition, since last July, it has recommended for these same patients another class of drugs, the “interleukin 6 antagonists” (tocilizumab and sarilumab), in addition to corticosteroids.

The new WHO recommendations for Regeneron antibodies are based on the results of several clinical trials. In the first case, these trials, the results of which have not yet been published, show that Ronapreve “probably reduces the risk of hospitalization and the duration of symptoms in patients at higher risk of severe forms” of Covid. The second recommendation is driven by the results of the large UK Recovery trial. They show that these synthetic antibodies probably “reduce” the risk of dying and being placed on mechanical ventilation in patients who have not developed their own antibodies. The WHO therefore calls for not giving treatment to patients who have developed antibodies, to ensure more equitable access throughout the world.

The balance sheet in the world

The pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus has made at least 4,715,909 deaths worldwide since the end of December 2019, according to a report established by AFP from official sources Thursday at 10 a.m. GMT.

The United States are the country with the most deaths (684,226), in front of Brazil (592,964), India (446,050), Mexico (273,391) and Russia (201,445).

The World Health Organization estimates, taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, that the toll of the pandemic could be two to three times higher.