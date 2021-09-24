WHO recommends antibodies to Regeneron, but only in certain cases

This treatment, once administered to Donald Trump, is only the third against Covid-19 recommended by the WHO.

The World Health Organization (WHO) officially recommended Friday, September 24 a third treatment against Covid-19, the synthetic antibodies of Regeneron, but only in certain specific cases.

According to an opinion of WHO experts published in the medical journal The BMJ, this treatment is recommended on the one hand at “Patients with non-severe forms of Covid who are at high risk of hospitalization”, such as the elderly or those with weakened immune systems (such as cancer or after an organ transplant). On the other hand, treatment is recommended in patients with “Of a severe or critical form and who are seronegative, that is to say who have not developed their own antibody response” despite the infection. “For all other types of Covid-19 patients, the benefits of this antibody treatment are unlikely to be significant”, writing The BMJ in the press release accompanying this notice.

“Given the high cost and low availability of this treatment, (the international drug purchasing agency) Unitaid is negotiating with the Roche laboratory (…) to achieve lower prices and fair distribution across all regions, especially low and middle income countries ”, the WHO said in a separate statement. WHO is also asking the laboratory to “Transfer its technology to allow the manufacture of equivalent versions of this treatment, so that all patients who need it can have access”.





A treatment at 1,700 euros per dose

Designed by the biotechnology company Regeneron and marketed by the Roche laboratory under the name Ronapreve, this treatment combines two antibodies (called “monoclonal”) manufactured in the laboratory, casirivimab and imdevimab. When injected intravenously, they are supposed to support the immune system to neutralize the coronavirus. Former United States President Donald Trump received this treatment when he caught the Covid in September / October 2020. In recent months, NGOs have denounced the high price of Ronapreve, which they estimated at around $ 2,000. (1,700 euros) per dose.

This is only the third treatment for Covid-19 recommended by the WHO. After initial recommendations in September 2020, updated since, it recommends the systematic administration of corticosteroids to severely affected patients. In addition, since last July, it has recommended for these same patients another class of drugs, the “interleukin 6 antagonists” (tocilizumab and sarilumab), in addition to corticosteroids.

The new WHO recommendations for Regeneron antibodies are based on the results of several clinical trials. In the first case, these trials, the results of which have not yet been published, show that Ronapreve “Probably reduces the risk of hospitalization and the duration of symptoms in patients at higher risk of severe forms” of the Covid. The second recommendation is driven by the results of the large UK Recovery trial. They show that these synthetic antibodies “Probably reduce” the risk of dying and being placed on mechanical ventilation in patients who have not developed their own antibodies. The WHO therefore calls for not giving treatment to patients who have developed antibodies, to ensure more equitable access throughout the world.