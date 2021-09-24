Who still buys diesel?

” Diesel is dead We often hear. But a very long-lived death as evidenced by still significant sales. Over the first eight months of the year, diesel fuel models still represented 22% of new car registrations in France, or 1,505 units per working day. If the figures have been falling steadily over the past few years, they remain spectacular.

We are certainly far, far away from the 52% recorded in 2016, but we see that more than one in five buyers still refuse to be impressed by the ecological anathemas (releases of Nox, particles, etc.) which multiply these in recent times against heavy oil fuel engines.

Who are these refractories? Mostly companies for their fleets, but also individuals looking for vehicles that meet their needs, quite simply.

People who perform high annual mileage, and who keep in mind that recent models, benefiting from a Crit’Air 2 sticker, will allow them to access the heart of cities for several more years, despite the increase in come from Low Emission Zones (ZFE).

” The common sense of the citizen does its work », Explains Christophe Maurel, past-President of the dealers branch of the CNPA (National Council of Automotive Professions), interviewed by Caradisiac.

” These engines retain the advantage of moderate consumption, lower than most hybrids, and therefore a good CO2 balance. On the other hand, hybrid blocks do not always offer the same versatility as their diesel counterparts.. “







Thus at Peugeot, where the “culture” of diesel has long prevailed, sales of these engines remain substantial, even in the lower ranges.

In fact, 41% of 2008s sold since the start of the year are BlueHDi versions. This figure climbs to 42.5% on the family sedan 508, 44% on the SUV-star 3008, and even 58% on the 5008, family SUV.

However, we cannot say that the brand still communicates a lot on the subject! In recent times, his publicity discourse has clearly focused on the hybrid and the electric. But once in concession, we have to believe that the sellers still know how to use the good old pro-diesel arguments, foremost among which are the savings made at the pump.







The C4, of which Citroën is proud of its good commercial start (number 1 in sales to individuals of C-segment sedans in the first half of the year), is also very popular in diesel. Over the first six months of the year, 39% of registrations in France (and 31% in Europe) concern BlueHDi versions.







On the premium side, diesel has not said its last word either. This week, BMW for example unveiled the M440d xDrive version of its 4 Series convertible. On the program: 340 hp, torque of 700 Nm and 5 seconds to go from 0 to 100 km / h.











For such a criticized technology, here is a hell of a flag bearer! All the more so when it is brandished by a manufacturer in full electric change, but which also endeavors to meet the aspirations of its more traditional customers.

The opportunity foot to the floor

As we can see, brands therefore continue to largely supply the new home market with their new products, which will also directly benefit the second-hand market.







In this sector too, diesel continues to take the lion’s share. ” Erosion is there, but nothing spectacular »Testifies Vincent Hancart, Managing Director of AS24 France, a site specializing in finding used models. ” Applications concerning diesel remained in the majority in the first half of the year, at around 57%. In 2019, we were at 61.9% for the whole year. “

More nuanced observation from Jérôme Ponsin, CEO of the La Centrale group (to which Caradisiac also belongs): “ At La Centrale, where research was in favor of diesel a few years ago, we now note a reversal with a preponderance of gasoline, a consequence of diesel-bashing. The gap has continued to widen in recent months, and in particular since March 2021. But let us remain cautious, the gap remains small. It is a very slow underlying trend. We can in no way speak of a radical rejection of diesel on the part of the consumer. “

However inexorable it may be, the decline of diesel will be very gradual, and slowed down by the fact that manufacturers continue to equip their novelties (and not the least), which will subsequently feed a very lively second-hand market. .

This technology still corresponds to the needs of a large part of motorists, in a context where the choice of such or such engine is now turning into a puzzle. Between gasoline, diesel, hybrid (rechargeable or not) and electric, it is sometimes very difficult to navigate.

The only solution in this case is to use common sense. And knowing how to check the diesel option if you drive a lot and far, if you want to cross France without too many refueling stops, and if you are trying to control your carbon footprint.

On a long journey traveled at stabilized speed – and electric apart – the “ugly” diesel remains the undisputed champion of CO2 emissions. Under the influence of greenwashing ambient, we would sometimes tend to forget certain obvious facts.





