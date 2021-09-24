Why is this large hole discovered in the Milky Way important to astronomers?

How does the diffuse interstellar medium form dense molecular clouds capable of giving birth to stars? Astronomers have just uncovered a gigantic hole in matter that could well put them on the path to the answer to this essential question.

To understand how stars are formed, the astronomers must first understand how clouds molecules that collapse to give rise to them are formed from an interstellar medium diffuse. For this, they are now counting on progress in instrumentation. Those offered by the Gaia mission ofESA, the European Space Agency, for example. Its objective: to measure distances of more than a billionstars in our Milky Way. And thanks to measurements taken along the path of the Earth in its orbit, to render a three-dimensional image of our Galaxy. All with incredible precision of 20 microarcseconds. This is the angle a one euro coin would make if you saw it some 100,000 kilometers away!

It is thanks to this precision that Harvard University astronomers (United States) have just discovered a gigantic empty space. A cavity. A gaping hole of material spanning nearly 500 light years. They studied the shapes and dimensions of molecular clouds closest to us. The one in the constellation Perseus and the one in the constellation Taurus, as it happens. Regions where many stars form.

In our two-dimensional view of space, these two molecular clouds seem to almost touch each other. Yet, the three-dimensional mapping established by astronomers shows that they actually seem to form the shell of empty space that the researchers suggest. “Hundreds of stars are forming or already exist on the surface of this bubble”, underlines Shmuel Bialey, astrophysicist, in a harvard university press release.





When theory meets observation

This material hole could have been created by theexplosion of a supernova star – or a series of supernovae – ten million years ago. The shock would have pushed the dust and gas outwards. Thus the clouds of Perseus and Taurus would not be foreign to each other. They would be what remains of this colossal explosion. They would therefore have formed together, from the same shock wave.

Other molecular clouds, regions in which gases are denser than in the diffuse interstellar medium, also appear on the maps drawn from data from the Gaia mission. All are as if deposited on the surface of the famous cavity. A clue of how the death of a star can lead to the formation of many new stars.

“There are many different theories about how gas reorganizes to form stars., explains Catherine Zucker, astronomer. Researchers have already tested these theoretical ideas using simulations, but this is the first time that we can use real – not simulated – 3D views to compare theory to observation and assess theories that work best ”.

— Futura in the Stars, it is the unmissable meeting place for lovers of astronomy and space. Every 1st of the month, meet us for a complete tour of the ephemeris of the month, with advice on how to best observe what is happening in the sky. A special episode published every 15th of the month will offer you to learn more about a particular object or event that will mark astronomical and space news. —