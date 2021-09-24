why the country is at risk of falling into a serious economic crisis

A country in the midst of a crisis and an economy on the brink of collapse. With the Taliban’s return to power, the prices of some essential items have skyrocketed over the past month in Afghanistan, exacerbating food insecurity. For the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, it is “a total collapse of basic services” which threatens the country, while nearly half of the Afghan population – 18 million people – needs help to survive. “We have talked a lot about human rights, but if we are not interested in the simple survival of the Afghans, a humanitarian crisis is brewing”, explains Didier Chaudet, associate researcher at the French Institute for Central Asian Studies (Iféac), to franceinfo.

In the market of Mazar-e Charif, the big city of the North, families are forced to sell everything they have to eat, as reported in a report from the Guardian* realized at the beginning of September. In the country, more than nine out of ten households no longer have enough to eat, according to a survey conducted by the World Food Program (WFP). While those who have not been able to flee the country have already suffered a violent repression since the capture of Kabul by the Taliban in mid-August, a serious economic crisis and a humanitarian catastrophe are now looming. Here’s why.

Because international aid has dried up

This is the crux of the crisis: Afghanistan depends on international financial aid, and it was taken away overnight. Since 2002, the Afghan economy has been “under perfusion”, explains Didier Chaudet. From health education to administration, “nearly 80% of the public budget was financed by international aid”. In 2019 alone, the country received nearly $ 4.3 billion in development assistance * for a GDP of 19.3 billion *.

But now that the Taliban is in control of the administration, those helping the government risk funding a terrorist group and falling under international sanctions established by the UN and the United States. This is why international donors (World Bank, International Monetary Fund, major Western powers, etc.) have cut off the tap for development aid. The 440 million dollars promised by the IMF for the end of August have been stopped dead, reports RFI, just like the 3.3 billion dollars which were to be paid this year by nearly 70 countries (then theoretically until 2024) * .

The effects of this rupture were not long in coming. “The government is the main employer in the country, but it no longer pays wages”, described to franceinfo Gul Maqsood Sabit, former Afghan Deputy Minister of Finance (from 2013 to 2015). “International NGOs and security forces were also employing a lot of Afghans with the aid.” Without these funds, services disappear: “Clinics and schools very quickly find themselves dry, especially in the poorest countryside”, explains to franceinfo Nafay Choudhury, researcher at the Afghan Institute of Strategic Studies (Aiss).

China sent $ 30 million in supplies, Al-Jazeera says*, corn “she will not substitute for any American dollar, says Didier Chaudet. And it is unlikely that Afghanistan’s neighbors opposed to the United States, such as Pakistan or Russia, will be able to help it sufficiently. ” Encouragingly, the UN has collected more than a billion dollars in humanitarian pledges from governments at a conference in Geneva on September 13 (France is expected to give 100 million euros). But development aid is still subject to respect for human rights by the Taliban. Gold “this aid was not only for civil servants, it had cascading effects on the whole economy”, recalls Nafay Choudhury. Without this windfall, the entire economic cycle is weakened.

Because the banking system is seized up

The endless queues that form at the entrance to the banks of Kabul are proof of this. The Afghans want to withdraw their savings, preferably in dollars, but the banks no longer have any. And this liquidity shortage risks aggravating the collapse of the local economy. The central bank of Afghanistan did have around ten billion dollars in assets, but they were frozen by the United States as soon as Kabul was taken by the Taliban, recalls Le Figaro.

As explained on Twitter former central bank governor Ajmal Ahmady*, the government has practically no more access to the least dollar of its reserves. That’s why the Taliban have limited bank withdrawals to $ 200 per week. Even those with savings might not have access to it.





This problem does not concern all Afghans, however, as the overwhelming majority of citizens do not have a bank account and depend on a traditional system of storage and transfer of funds, called the hawala. But even this centuries-old system is seized up: many sarrafs (the intermediaries who circulate the money) have also seen their funds blocked by the banks.

Because hyperinflation threatens

Another consequence of the liquidity shortage is a skyrocketing price increase that threatens to plunge millions of Afghans into malnutrition. In the capital, the prices of gasoline or cooking oil have already doubled since the victory of the Taliban, according to Nafay Choudhury.

Here again, this inflation is due to the lack of cash. And who says less dollars, says less international currency for imports. Yet Afghanistan is a country that depends enormously on it, even for basic products. Three quarters of its electricity, but also more than a quarter of its wheat comes from abroad, according to the Afghanistan Analysis Network *.

This shortage of goods threatens to sink the country into an inflationary spiral. “There is a real risk of hyperinflation”, estimates Didier Chaudet. And the weather does not help, since Afghan agriculture suffered a violent episode of drought this summer: the UN estimates that 40% of crops were lost * due to lack of water, which could worsen still the shortage of food.

Because natural resources will be less accessible

The arrival of the Taliban to power finally risks cutting Afghanistan from another source of income: that from the natural resources that lie dormant underground. A study published in 2010 by the US Department of Defense evaluated all of the mineral deposits potentially present in the country (iron, copper, cobalt, gold, etc.) at 1,000 billion dollars. The Pentagon had called Afghanistan“Saudi Arabia” lithium, a metal essential for electric vehicle batteries. But in order for a business to know whether a mine will be profitable, it takes long-term prospects and stability. However, between the effect of American sanctions, an unpredictable security and legal context and rampant corruption, “the Taliban will have a lot of work to give confidence to foreign investors”, after Gul Maqsood Sabit.

One of the major projects threatened by their return is that of the Tapi gas pipeline (for Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India). This pipeline under construction since 2015, which is to transport natural gas from Turkmenistan to India, could bring Afghanistan $ 400 million per year in transit taxes and facilitate gas supply, according to the specialized site Hydrocarbons technology *. The Taliban, however, presented it as a priority and, according to Didier Chaudet, “the United States could continue to support this gas pipeline, because it would partly free Afghanistan from Russian and Chinese influence [en apportant une nouvelle source d’hydrocarbures]. ”

To get out of their isolation, the Taliban could also offer pledges to the international community. If the question of human rights remains a fundamental subject of tension, they could decide to reduce the main production of the country: opium. The Taliban spokesman thus assured mid-August: “We will not produce narcotics.” Afghanistan is, however, the world’s largest producer of poppy, which is then transformed into heroin and exported mainly to Europe. But to stop this juicy trade would be to deprive oneself of one to two billion dollars in revenue per year. And for the new masters of Kabul, as for the rest of the Afghans, every source of income is essential today.

