wild boars roam the city and cause trouble

The animals, often accompanied by their wild boar, search the capital’s garbage cans, blending into the background. They are becoming a serious problem for the population.

The Monte Mario district, in the north-west of Rome, has been invaded for several days by wild boars, which roam fearlessly in search of food.

They are mostly concentrated in places full of garbage, but must then transit through the Eternal City. These wild boars have become a safety problem, even causing traffic accidents. This phenomenon has entered the political debate, with residents complaining of their almost invasive presence. This is an issue in the local elections scheduled for early October.

The mayor of Rome, Virginia Raggi, was called upon by her constituents to quickly resolve the problem. The city councilor affirms that it is the responsibility of the regional administration (of Lazio) to settle the case. The latter returns the responsibility to him.