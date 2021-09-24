Will Salomé (Aurélie Pons) and Maxime (Clément Rémiens) get back together?

Maxime slept with Ambre and Salomé learned about it. This act marks the end of the flagship couple ofHere it all begins … But is this a definitive break? Clément Rémiens and Aurélie Pons give their opinion.
After having doubted for weeks, Salomé discovers that Maxime slept well with Ambre in Here it all begins. The young woman learns from Solal (Benjamin Douba-Paris who revealed an anecdote on Emmanuel Moire), while he is discussing with Ambre. Moreover, the young man purposely revealed this information when he noticed that Salome was listening to their conversation. Would he be in cahoots with his girlfriend? Because, Claire Romain, the interpreter of the latter, revealed to us that, if Ambre had approached Maxime, it was because she actually wanted revenge on him. But what about Salomé and Maxime?
For Clément Rémiens, “We do not touch Maxime and Salomé in Here it all begins“
Especially since Maxime is not at the end of his surprises… As explained to us in the interview Clement Remiens, his character will be the target of all the students at the institute because a nude photo of Amber will be sent from his cell phone. Maxime denies being the culprit. “Despite the deception, Salomé strongly believes it. She thinks it was Amber who may have done this to her, because she doesn’t believe Maxime is capable of it.“, told us Aurelie Pons, who is related to Fabian Wolfrom. To the point of forgiving him and getting back to him? Yes Clement Remiens did not want to give us the answer, he still has his opinion on the question: “I have a little idea because we don’t touch Maxime and Salomé.“And to add:”There is a very simple rule with the Delcourts, it is that they can do whatever they want and we excuse them. There is always a turning back“.
Here it all begins : Aurélie Pons and Clément Rémiens want Maxime and Salomé to get back together!
An opinion shared by Aurelie Pons : “This couple is still a pillar. I mean, we started Here it all begins a little bit about this couple with Salomé’s wedding. It’s a bit like the Delcourt family in Tomorrow belongs to us. Here it all begins was built with that base. We must ensure that it remains a base. I think people need kindness and reassurance when they watch the show. At least have some support and I hope that Maxime and Salomé are part of that support“.
For Clement Remiens, it is unthinkable that Maxime and Salomé do not meet again after all the difficulties they are going through in their relationship. “We play scenes that are not necessarily for the good of the couple, but we try to protect them anyway. We will try to show that each character justifies his actions, and especially not to damage our two characters to ensure that Maxime and Salomé have only one solution: to get back together“, revealed the actor. Will the writers respect the wishes of the two actors? We believe in it!