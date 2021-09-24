More

    women at the head of three large cities, including Rabat, a first in the country’s history

    Asmaa Rhlalou, 52, became the first mayor of Rabat, the capital of Morocco.

    Three large Moroccan cities will be ruled by women after the September 8 elections, a first in the kingdom. Friday, September 24, Asmaa Rhlalou, 52, became the first mayor of Rabat, the capital of Morocco.

    “It’s a historic day for the city of lights, Rabat!” exclaimed the candidate of the National Rally of Independents (RNI), after her election Friday by the city council in the capital, which has nearly 550,000 inhabitants. Four days earlier, on September 20, another RNI candidate, Nabila Rmili, 47, was elected, also for the first time, at the head of the megalopolis Casablanca, Morocco’s largest city with 3.5 million people. ‘residents.


    Their (liberal) party, led by businessman Aziz Akhannouch, triumphed in the elections, coming first in the legislative, regional and municipal elections. In Marrakech, the tourist capital of the country (1.3 million inhabitants), Fatima Zahra Mansouri, 45, will be elected by the Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM), who will head the town hall, regaining a post she had already occupied between 2009 and 2015.


