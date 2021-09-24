Xavier Niel and Iliad grapple with Polish operator UPC

Iliad pushes the mushroom in Poland. On Wednesday, Xavier Niel’s telecoms group announced the acquisition of 100% of UPC Poland from Liberty Global, for an enterprise value of 7 billion zlotys (1.52 billion euros). This deal was expected. Last July, Iliad announced the filing of an offer to acquire this cable operator. According to the group, it has fiber coverage for 3.7 million homes, and has 1.5 million subscribers. ” UPC Poland generated in 2020 a turnover of 1.698 billion zlotys (370 million euros, Editor’s note) and an EBITDA of 757 million zloty (163 million euros) ”, specifies Iliad in a press release.

This acquisition should enable Xavier Niel’s group to accelerate its development in Poland. How? ‘Or’ What ? By uniting the strengths of its mobile operator Play, acquired in September 2020, with those of UPC, specializing in fixed Internet, it will be able to offer so-called “convergent” offers, combining fixed mobile Internet. It is a powerful tool for conquering customers, which has proven itself everywhere in Europe, and particularly in France.

A finalization of deal early 2022

“After the takeover of Play at the end of 2020, the acquisition of UPC Poland represents a new step for Iliad in the Polish telecommunications market,” the statement said. Together, the two operators will become the second largest telecom operator in Poland with, for 2020, a combined turnover of 1.96 billion euros and an EBITDA of 697 million euros. “

Iliad specifies that this takeover should be finalized during the first half of 2022. That done, UPC aims to become a subsidiary of Play. Thomas Reynaud, Managing Director of Iliad, welcomed the operation. ” The acquisition of UPC Poland is part of a logic of accelerating investments in fiber and consolidates our vision and our determination to invest in new generation mobile and fixed networks and services in Poland. “ In this country, Iliad will cross swords with another French player that he knows only too well, namely Orange, which has a large subsidiary there.