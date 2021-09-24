Xbox September update: detail of new features (Xbox streaming, Edge, Cloud PC …) | Xbox one

Microsoft just unveiled the September update. Available now, it weighs just over 700 MB and allows you to take advantage of new features such as the new Microsoft Edge browser directly on your console.

If the update does not start automatically, you can force the download by going to Settings / System / Updates. You will find details of all the new features below.

Xbox Cloud Gaming available on PC

New in this September update is the arrival of Xbox Cloud Gaming on new media. Previously reserved for mobile devices and tablets, it is now possible to enjoy Cloud-compatible Xbox Game Pass games directly on PC.

To do this, you have to go through the Xbox application that you can download from the Microsoft Store directly from your PC. If you already had the application, it will be updated to support the features of this new version.

Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) is now available through the Xbox app on Windows PCs for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in 22 countries. Cloud gaming allows you to quickly access games on your Windows 10 PC, iOS and Android devices, without downloading.

Xbox Series X Console Streaming | S

In addition to the Xbox Cloud Gaming games available on PC, this new update to the Xbox application allows you to enjoy console streaming with the Xbox Series X | S. Indeed, if it was already possible to stream your own Xbox One console, the new consoles from Microsoft were not yet supported.

It’s now done and you can now access your Xbox Series X or your Xbox Series S from a PC, mobile or tablet.

Remote Gaming lets you play your Xbox Series X | S or any generation Xbox One games on your Windows PC over the Internet. It’s basically a way to replicate the full experience of your console on another screen: browse and play your entire catalog of games, change settings, interact with your friends and more …



New Edge browser

The September update is also an opportunity to take advantage of the all new version of the Microsoft Edge browser on Xbox. Tested for several months by insider members, this Chromium-based version of the browser is therefore officially available to everyone.

On the program, smoother navigation and certain services such as Google Stadia or Discord are now accessible, for example. This version of Edge will be installed automatically when downloading the new Xbox update.

This update will bring you the best of the web, with improved web standards and a fast, secure and modern browsing experience right from your console. You’ll also enjoy a more streamlined gaming experience across all of your connected devices. If a game opens a new window on Microsoft Edge for tips or guides, send that tab to another connected device so you can continue playing on your console seamlessly. This update also supports mouse and sync, so you can easily manage your profile settings in Microsoft Edge on your Xbox console.

New “Play Later” tab

Finally, a new “Play Later” tab is available in the Xbox Game Pass catalog. This allows you to easily store titles there to try out later, and recommendations will also be available.