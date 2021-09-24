Xiaomi 11 Lite, 11T and 11T Pro smartphones at a reduced price for their global launch!

A few days after the announcement of the new Xiaomi Pad5 tablet, the Xiaomi 11 Lite, Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro smartphones are available in the manufacturer’s official store for a worldwide launch and .. on promotion!

AliExpress and Xiaomi launch the “marks day“from September 23, 9 am to September 25, 9 am. The Chinese manufacturer takes the opportunity to officially offer its new series of smartphones for sale today. Xiaomi 11 which will be offered at a reduced price with two very interesting reduction coupons:

30 € free of 299 € of purchase with the code MI30

50 € offered from 349 € of purchase with the code MI50

You will find the:

Orders are shipped within 48 hours from France.





Let’s talk in more detail about the Xiaomi 11t which is a smartphone offering a 6.67 “AMOLED FHD + display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It is powered by a Dimensity 1200 SoC accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage space.

On the side of the photo, we observe a 108 MP main sensor, an ultra wide angle of 8 MP and a zoom of 5 MP. On the front, it is equipped with a 16 MP camera. The smartphone has MIUI 12.5 OS based on Android 11. It is compatible with Bluetooth 5.2 and WiFi 6. Finally, we take advantage of a 5000 mAh battery with a 67 W fast charger.

The Xiaomi 11T smartphone is priced at 408 € with the code MI50 with fast shipping from France.

But you will also find at reduced prices the two other models namely:

You will find all Xiaomi products in promotion in the official store of the manufacturer at AliExpress, with for example the global launch also of the new Xiaomi Pad 5 touchscreen tablet proposed at 269 € with the code MI30 in 6 + 128 GB version and at 299 € in 6 + 256 GB version with the code MI50.