Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro – New smartphone and mega promo!

As the back-to-school season is in full swing, Xiaomi is launching a new range of smartphones, accompanied by a brand new tablet. Announced with great fanfare on September 15, it is today that the models are finally available for sale. We take stock of the first of them: the Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro

The Mi 11T Pro is the first in a new line of three smartphones. Available in Pro, Standard and Lite, the Mi 11 becomes the new benchmark at Xiaomi, the latest model in a long range of smartphones always at the cutting edge of technology.

>> Buy the Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro <<

Technical sheet

Xiaomi 11T Pro Global Version with Original EU Charger

CPU: Snapdragon 888 Octa Core

Snapdragon 888 Octa Core Screen : 6.67 inch AMOLED flat screen; Adaptive sync of 120Hz; Touch sampling rate up to 480Hz; 2400 × 1080; TrueColor; TrueColor

: 6.67 inch AMOLED flat screen; Adaptive sync of 120Hz; Touch sampling rate up to 480Hz; 2400 × 1080; TrueColor; TrueColor Performance : RAM + ROM– 8gb + 128gb / 8gb + 256gb / 12gb + 256gb

: RAM + ROM– 8gb + 128gb / 8gb + 256gb / 12gb + 256gb Camera : Triple rear camera 108mp + 8mp + 5mp, front camera 16mp

: Triple rear camera 108mp + 8mp + 5mp, front camera 16mp Charged : 5000mAh battery (typ), 120W HyperCharge

: 5000mAh battery (typ), 120W HyperCharge BONE : Global version, MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11, support OTA update and multi-languages

: Global version, MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11, support OTA update and multi-languages Others : Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 120Hz screen refresh rate, NFC

: Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 120Hz screen refresh rate, NFC Network : Full Netcom, dual SIM dual standby | 5G: n1 / n3 / n5 / n7 / n8 / n20 / n28 / n38 / n40 / n41 / n66 / n77 / n78 | 4G: LTE FDD: B1 / 2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/32/66 | LTE TDD: B38 / 40/41/42 | 3G: WCDMA: 1/2/4/5/8/19

>> Buy the Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro <<

Presentation

Xiaomi always makes a point of offering very high quality smartphones at reasonable prices. This new range is no exception to the rule and the Mi 11T Pro seems well on its way to becoming THE smartphone of the year, and will largely compete with Apple both in terms of price and performance.

Always at the forefront in terms of image quality and photo rendering, Xiaomi has once again signed a Pro-stamped smartphone with everything you need in the stomach to satisfy followers of the genre. Whether you want to watch movies, take professional photos, or even use your smartphone to play, the Mi 11T Pro will keep its promises thanks to its 121mp distributed over 3 rear sensors and its front photo mode at 16mp. On the sound side, we are also served with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision for a breathtaking immersion.

>> Buy the Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro <<

Equipped with the latest Snapdragon 888 processor and a 5G chip, the Mi 11T Pro is adorned with all the latest technology to satisfy you. Its ultra fast charge promises you a 100% charge in less than 20 minutes, it also promises you many hours of use with complete peace of mind.





Faithful to its design, Xiaomi offers, with the Mi 11T Pro, an elegantly sober design, with two colors to choose from for France, a beautiful meteorite gray in brushed metal and a bewitching sky blue. Enough to make your smartphone a real treasure!

>> Buy the Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro <<

Price

The starting price of this smartphone is € 1,203.95, which may seem high, but that’s not counting the coupons available on the Aliexpress reseller’s site which brings the smartphone below the 600 euros mark for its version in 8GB + 128GB. Suffice to say that this promotion, which runs from September 23 to September 25, on the occasion of the product launch, is a godsend! Take advantage of it quickly before it’s gone!

>> Buy the Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro <<

Offer details

Mi 11T Pro – 8GB + 128GB (Meteor gray)

Price displayed: € 1,203.95

Promo price: € 609

Coupons from September 23 to 25: – 50 € in Aliexpress coupon

Promo code : – 50 € with promo code MI50

Free delivery

>> Buy the Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro <<

Mi 11T Pro – 8GB + 256GB (Blue)

Price displayed: € 1,404.94

Promo price: € 709

Coupons from September 23 to 25: – 50 € in Aliexpress coupon

Promo code : – 50 € with promo code MI50

>> Buy the Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro <<