Xiaomi Pad 5 test: a cheaper iPad?

The Xiaomi Pad 5 is revealed in our hands as the false twin of Apple’s tablets. Has the Chinese brand succeeded in offering an almost equivalent tool for much less? Answer in this test.

After more than 5 years of absence from the tablet market, Xiaomi is making a strong comeback with the Xiaomi Pad 5, a tablet with many promises, both in terms of its versatility and its performance. Those who are familiar with the Apple brand will surely also have noticed a striking resemblance between the Xiaomi Pad 5 and some of the iPad models that have been on the market for a few years.

Taking these prestigious tablets as a model, it is clear that Xiaomi is trying to rise to the same rank, while playing on the fact that the Xiaomi Pad 5 costs a fraction of the price of its competitor. So, does this dupe live up to our expectations? The answer in this review of the Xiaomi Pad 5.

Technical sheet

Before getting to the heart of the matter, here is a quick reminder of the specs of Xiaomi’s tablet, which have nothing to envy to most tablets at the same price.

Xiaomi pad 5 Screen – 11 inch screen

– Definition 2560 x 1600

– Dolby Vision

– DCI-P3

– WQHD + and 120Hz Design – Plastic back

– Anti-fingerprint coating SoC and GPU – Qualcomm Snapdragon 860

– Qualcomm Kryo 485

– Qualcomm Adreno 640 GPU Memory – 6 GB RAM + 128 GB ROM

– 6 GB RAM + 256 GB ROM Colors – Cosmic Gray

– Pearl White Camera – 8 MP front sensor

– 13 MP rear sensor Audio – 4 loudspeakers

– Dolby Atmos

– High-Res Audio Drums – 8720 mAh

– Fast charge 22.5W

– USB-C port Connectivity – Bluetooth 5.0

– WiFi 5

– compatible with Xiaomi Smart Pen Software – Android 11

– MIUI 12 Height and weight – 254 mm x 166 mm x 6.85 mm

– 500 g Price from € 349 availability date September 28, 2021

Design and Ergonomics

After so many years of absence from the smartphone market, one could only expect a comeback from Xiaomi. This is why we were pleased to welcome the Xiaomi Pad 5 and its luxurious allure… which is reminiscent of a flagship of a certain Apple brand. The tablet has a plastic back and a gray or white metal frame, which gives the whole a sober and premium look thanks to its excellent quality of finish.

This undoubtedly places the tablet in the rank of direct competitor against the most high-end brands, such as Apple and its iPad Pro or iPad Air. It is a bias of the Chinese brand which reveals its desire to attract loyal users of iOS tablets, leaving originality on the sidelines, both in terms of colors and design.

Regarding the arrangement of buttons and ports on the edges, we find almost exactly the arrangement of Apple iPads. If we take it in portrait mode, we find at the top the unlock button, two speakers and a microphone. On the bottom, there are two other speakers, a microphone and the USB-C port. Finally on the right, we have two more microphones that complete the collection. No 3.5mm jack on the horizon, which means an adapter, USB-C or Bluetooth compatible headphones are a must.

We also regret the somewhat thick borders that clash with the rather premium appearance of the tablet. Its format, meanwhile, is both comfortable enough to perform a lot of activities and also act as a masterpiece since it even fits in a handbag or a medium-sized bag.

Finally, the Xiaomi Pad 5 remains in the light weight category with its 500g on the scale spread over 11 inches of the device. As a result, it is pleasant to use and has a pleasant grip thanks to its medium size. For unlocking, the tablet does not have a fingerprint reader but has facial recognition, which is always good to take.

Screen and Audio

In terms of its screen, the Xiaomi pad 5 incorporates a WQHD + panel, which offers a refresh rate of 120 Hz coupled with a definition of 2560 x 1600, which looks like the specs of a high-end tablet. . This is also an impression that was reinforced by the use of the tablet on a daily basis.

What really stood out to us was the fluidity with which she performed actions and how comfortable it made her for greedy activities, such as a game session on a cloud gaming service. We note, however, that the colors are in our opinion a little too saturated, which indirectly darkens the screen and sometimes makes it difficult to use in direct sunlight.





The whole is supported by an effective audio part which convinces us as well in video as in music listening. Due to their location on the tablet, the speakers offer clear sound that is almost never muffled, and have good enough bass not to go into the treble exaggerated when you increase the volume a little. .

On the back of the tablet, a single 13 MP sensor is visible, reminiscent of the sensor design found on Xiaomi’s 11 series. This is rather unobtrusive and is barely effective at taking roughly decent photos of documents, as long as there is enough ambient light. For further use, you will obviously have to turn to a real device or your smartphone.

Performance, Software and Autonomy

As effective inside as outside, the Xiaomi Pad 5 is equipped with high-performance components, starting with a SoC Snapdragon 860 from Qualcomm. There is also a Qualcomm Kryo 485 as well as a Qualcomm Adreno 640 GPU. This gives the tablet more than adequate performance which never posed a problem for us during the entire testing phase.

The Xiaomi Pad 5 also establishes a more than honorable score in the benchmarks to which we submitted it. Admittedly, this clearly does not reach the scores of Apple devices with the M1 chip, but it still ranks at the top of the basket of Android tablets, at a price once again derisory compared to its target competitor.

To this, Xiaomi adds a 8720 mAh battery, which is rather average but lasts at least a whole day, depending on use. No noticeable overheating on the horizon, the tablet also supports greedy games very well, compensating for the slight increase in temperature thanks to its materials.

In addition, the Xiaomi Pad 5 also benefits from the latest version of Android 11, and therefore its new controls without buttons, as well as a MIUI Global home overlay in version 12.5.1. The latter is rather interesting, although it is not necessarily in a good way.

Indeed, the general appearance of the overlay is more “iOS” than Android in certain respects, and in particular at the level of icons and shortcuts, as in the taskbar. It is also more complicated to manage than on other Android tablets since it only opens on the right side, the left side being reserved for the notifications bar. If this is not embarrassing in itself, it is rather confusing and those used to classic Android devices may have some difficulty finding their way around this tablet which is clearly aimed at customers with iOS.

Professional suite

Finally, the directly integrated WPS Professional Suite is a very useful feature that allows the tablet to transform from an entertainment tool to a productive all-rounder thanks to its many free options. For example, you can scan your documents using the main camera, or change the nature of your PDF documents and even record your PowerPoint oral presentation using the tablet’s microphone.

All that this tablet really lacks to make it a true workstation is the inclusion of a stylus and a detachable keyboard. However, Xiaomi has thought of everything since these two accessories are indeed compatible with the tablet, although they do not come with for obvious reasons of budget.

Pricing and availability

The Xiaomi Pad 5 is available from September 28 at a price of 349 € for the version with 128 GB of internal storage, and 399 € for the 256 GB version.

