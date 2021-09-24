Xiaomi will soon unveil its “first adaptive noise canceling headphones”

The True Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones 3 Pro will be presented on September 27 by Xiaomi.

As usual, the Xiaomi brand communicated first on its latest pair of headphones to the Chinese market. And more precisely life a post on the Chinese twitter, Weibo.

With the help of the translation of the Gizmochina site, we still manage to grasp its meaning. Xiaomi announces in this promotional poster an event on September 27th. And during this event, the Beijing firm plans to officially launch its latest wireless headphones.

An extended name

“True Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones 3 Pro” is the name that these headphones should wear. We hope that by the launch or their possible marketing in France, a slightly more practical name can be found (I have a moving thought for the colleague who will write the test if this is not the case) .

In their design, these endlessly named headphones are very similar to the Xiaomi FlipBuds Pro, with their rod arrangement and fairly understated blue-gray color.

The beginning of the technical sheet

If, as their name suggests, it does have active noise reduction, the Chinese giant announces that these are its “First adaptive noise canceling headphones”. Clearly, and from what we understand, they should offer an automatic mode, which will allow real-time adjustment of noise reduction according to the sound level around you.

The maximum announced noise reduction will be 40 dB. They are also expected to support SBC and AAC audio codecs, while being IPX4 certified for waterproofing. The brand also announces the possibility of simultaneously connecting to two devices.