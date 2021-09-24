you will soon be able to watch YouTube with friends

According to an article in The Verge, the Watch Together feature, currently being tested on some Discord servers, could be deployed as early as this October. It allows you to watch videos and listen to music with your Discord contacts and on your servers.

A few days ago, some very popular music bots on Discord like Rythm and Groovy Bot were shut down at the request of YouTube. They made it possible to stream music from YouTube or Spotify or other music streaming services directly to a Discord server, in order to accompany a game session or a video call on the service.

An article by The Verge sheds new light on the reasons for this demand. We learn that Discord and YouTube are working together to integrate videos from Google’s platform directly into Discord servers.

Viewing session

In English, the feature is called Watch Together. It simply allows you to watch videos with other Discord users simultaneously.





Discord had already tested it 10 months ago before shutting it down, but the recent shutdown of Discord bots must have relaunched the project.

The Watch Together button could be located right next to the screen sharing button, as the two functions seem close in their use. The difference is that the integration of YouTube will be a little more extensive than with traditional screen sharing.

A user sharing a playlist can for example give control of it to another member of its server.

Ads included

Major difference with bots: the service should include advertising between and during videos. It is certainly this loss of potential revenue that motivated the requests for shutdowns of Rythm and Groovy Bot.

For now, the feature is being tested with a few users, but The Verge thinks it could be deployed more widely in the coming weeks, possibly this October. To test Watch Together before that, you can go to the Game Labs Discord server, where it is currently enabled.