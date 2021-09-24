Yves Montand: “The profession and those close to him have turned their backs on Benjamin Castaldi and his mother”

In 2004, Benjamin Castaldi and his mother Catherine Allégret published two books, the contents of which revealed inglorious details aboutYves Montand. The actress, heroine of the series Tomorrow belongs to us and adopted daughter of the artist, explained in particular that she had been the victim of sexual assault when she was a child. One of the situations she described corresponded, in any case, to a rape of a minor according to article 222-2 of the penal code, as the newspaper specifies. Le Figaro. And inevitably, these writings had repercussions.

Figure of the seventh art in the 1970s, Catherine Allégret did not play much in the cinema after the publication of her work entitled a world upside down. “Since then, Montand’s profession and relatives have turned their backs on Benjamin Castaldi and his mother, explains Costa-Gavras in Le Figaro. I don’t believe their accusations but it created an unclear picture around Montand. When we organize an event, we wonder if the activists will come to protest as they do for Polanski. It never happened because Montand is too far away.“





He’s leaning over me, his face close to mine

Daughter of Simone Signoret, Catherine Allégret was adopted by Yves Montand, her stepfather, in 1987. She is still, in 2021, one of the two people with moral rights (and copyright) over the work of the artist, with Valentin Livi (32), the son of Yves Montand (and Carole Amiel), now director of a video game school in Montpellier. If she ended up forgiving the acts she described, and Benjamin Castaldi also seems more appeased over time, the actress recounted terrible facts from her childhood, which occurred when she was 4 or 5 years old.

“He washes me everywhere. He is leaning over me, his face close to mine, he looks at me, and his finger searches me, she wrote. And I’m not saying anything. I never said anything. Never. Have I bled? I do not know. I cannot say if the bathroom episode repeated itself often. I cannot say that I was the victim of such touching during my early childhood. I remember precisely that this time …“

Find all the information on Yves Montand in the newspaper Le Figaro September 23, 2021.