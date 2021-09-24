Zelda Breath of the Wild: an incredible bug makes Ganon disappear!

More than 4 years after its release, incredible bugs continue to be discovered on The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild and the latest to make it possible to eliminate Ganon, the final boss of the game!

A new way to access the end zone of Zelda Breath of the Wild with an explosive bug

The huge community of players of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild never tire of performing weird discoveries by turning the game around and bugging it all over the place, this is what recently made it possible to improve the world speedrun record of the game and to discover a method to recover a chest deemed unattainable from the title.

A recent and important discovery is the bomb bug allowing you to move at high speed in the air without using the parasail. This requires carrying out several technical manipulations with a remote bomb in hand which, carried out with precision and in the right order, allow you to fly and go wherever you want …

This technique of flight using remote bombs also allows you to take the direction of the arena of Ganon, the final boss of Zelda Breath of the Wild (and most of the games in the Zelda series) directly, without having to infiltrate through the Moats & Jails, or having to cross the castle entirely on foot. This is what a player with the pseuydonym of Chicken_Vomit_ who has shared his video of the experience on reddit.





What if Ganon was afraid of bombs?

As shown in the video of the bug captured by Chicken_Vomit_, if you fly straight to the final fight arena in Zelda Breath of the Wild, where you normally have to fight and take down Ganon, this one just won’t appear ! Would the evil creature be frightened by this unidentified flying form of Link? We can more simply assume that it is a kind of “bug in the bug” : such a means of access to the scene of the final fight not having been foreseen by the developers … The latter just does not go off.

There should be something, but there is nothing …

Impossible, therefore, to finish the game with this method, nor to access the secret end of Breath of the Wild … The best remaining way to complete the game step by step is by following our complete The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild walkthrough to enjoy all that Nintendo’s incredible adventure has to offer!