Zemmour-Mélenchon debate tense, Carles Puigdemont arrested and arrest warrant against Gabby Petito’s fiancé

Did you miss the news from the start of the morning? We have concocted a recap to help you see more clearly.

A long-awaited duel… and tense. Eric Zemmour faced Jean-Luc Mélenchon this Thursday evening. The two opponents faced each other face to face on the set of BFMTV. Responding to journalists Maxime Switek and Aurélie Casse, they were invited to speak about two major questions: “Is France in danger” and “How to reduce the social divide? “. Asked about immigration, the essayist considered that “Islam is completely at odds with France”, “incompatible” even with the country and its motto “liberty, equality, fraternity”. A “vision of Islam” which “made smile”, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, estimating that his interlocutor “knew nothing about it”. At the end of this tense debate, Eric Zemmour did not comment on his presidential ambitions. “I will choose my moment to decide,” he simply replied.

Catalan independence leader Carles Puigdemont arrested in Italy





The pro-independence MEP and ex-Catalan president Carles Puigdemont, in exile in Belgium since 2017 after the attempted secession of Catalonia the same year, was arrested Thursday in Italy, his lawyer announced. “President Puigdemont was arrested on his arrival in Sardinia, where he was going as an MEP,” said his lawyer, Gonzalo Boye, on Twitter, explaining that his arrest had taken place on the basis of a warrant for European judgment dated October 14, 2019. Prosecuted by the Spanish courts for “sedition”, Carles Puigdemont should be presented to a judge on Friday, who will have to decide between setting him free or extraditing him to Spain.

Death of Gabby Petito: an arrest warrant issued against her fiancé Brian Laundrie

Brian Laundrie is officially a wanted man by American justice. On Thursday, an arrest warrant was issued for the fiancé of Gabby Petito, the hiker whose remains were found in Wyoming last week, the FBI said. Brian Laundrie, who vanished a week ago in Florida, is not – for the moment – accused of having killed Gabby Petito: the arrest warrant follows his indictment for bank fraud: he is accused of having used a credit card which was not his – but undoubtedly that of his companion – “after the death of Gabby Petito”, between August 30 and September 1. The search continues to find him in Florida, with a team of divers arriving to probe a swampy area.