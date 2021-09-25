6 months in prison for a former Paralympic athlete who had blocked a plane

A former Paralympic athlete who had stuck to the roof of a plane at a London airport during an action by the environmental movement Extinction Rebellion was sentenced Friday to one year in prison, including six months closed.

This is the first prison sentence imposed on a member of the movement, said Extinction Rebellion, which announced that it is appealing the decision.

On October 10, 2019, James Brown, a 56-year-old Northern Irishman who was blind from birth, managed to climb onto the roof of a British Airways plane at London City Airport.

The two-time gold medalist, who represented the UK in cycling and track and field, had his right hand stuck to the plane before stuck his cell phone in the door to prevent it from closing.

He had spent an hour on the plane that was bound for Amsterdam, the Netherlands, causing, according to the prosecution, disruption to more than 300 British Airways passengers, which cost 40,000 pounds (46,700 euros) to the airline.

“The right to protest does not entitle you to cause major and widespread disruption at a major airport (…) just because you think it is the right thing to doSaid Judge Gregory Perrins when announcing the sentence in Southwark Court in London.





“You cynically used your disability to put your plan into action“, Launched the magistrate, adding that he had also put his own life in danger.

The athlete was convicted of public nuisance in July.

Mr. Brown had said during his trial that he had to “do something spectacularTo draw attention to the climate crisis.

“This is a dangerous judgment for our right to freedom of expression, our right to protest and for those campaigning on environmental issues, We will appeal this conviction», Announced the lawyer Raj Chada, who defends the environmental movement.

Alanna Byrne, a member of the movement, said the activists were “shocked and devastated”By the news of this condemnation, which comes two months before the organization of the climate conference, the COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland.

Denouncing a “criminalization of peaceful protesters“, The activist believes that”clearly shows our government’s lack of commitment to the international negotiations that will take place in November“.